INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Informa Markets Announces New Media Brand, ConstructioNext

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Informa Markets, the premier event organizer of World of Concrete, The International Surface Event, the International Roofing Expo, International Pool, Spa, Patio Expo, Deck Expo and JLC LIVE Residential Construction Show, today announces their new media site, ConstructioNext. The brand-new website features comprehensive product trends and insights, building project profiles, business how-tos, webinars and video series. This expansive platform provides critical information and education for industry professionals to make informed business decisions year-round.

Along with serving the concrete, masonry, roofing, exteriors, residential construction, remodeling, surfaces, coverings, pool, spa and outdoor living industries, ConstructioNext is the Official Digital Media Brand of World of Concrete, International Roofing Expo, International Pool, Spa, Patio Expo and Deck Expo.

Weekly newsletters covering the market segments provide relevant information to industry professionals and highlight useful content including key products, tools and business best-practices that can be leveraged for business growth.

"The all-new ConstructioNext will serve as a singular resource hub across numerous construction specialties, addressing the need for and enabling cross-sector collaboration," says Beth Wagner, VP, Media and Marketing Services at Informa Markets. "Offering industry resources, business solutions and event insights in a cohesive platform will provide our audiences with more tools than ever before."

ConstructioNext is the resource hub for product and technology trends as well as business solutions. It provides practical guidance to help industry professionals make informed business decisions, and also provides year-round education and training resources.

The global concrete, masonry, roofing, exteriors, residential construction, remodeling, surfaces, coverings, pool, spa and outdoor living markets are experiencing steady growth and are expected to reach a combined total of $1.66 million by 2026, and there is an increasing need of a singular, digitized resource hub for these communities.

For more information on ConstructioNext visit www.constructionext.com. Current members of WOC60, Roofing & Exteriors and Pool & Spa Professional will continue to be informed as ConstructioNext evolves.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Sign up for the ConstructioNext weekly newsletters or follow on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter to stay connected.

About Informa Markets Construction

Informa Markets Construction is at the forefront of the construction industry, providing a platform for construction industry buyers and sellers to connect and engage. We provide face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions for the concrete, masonry, roofing, exteriors, residential construction, remodeling, surfaces, coverings, pool, spa and outdoor living markets. Our events and media brands include World of Concrete®,The International Surface Event, International Roofing Expo®, International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo, JLC LIVE Residential Construction Show and ConstructioNext. For more information, please visit solutions.informaconstructionmarkets.com.

PR CONTACT

Abby Portwood

Informa Markets Infrastructure & Construction

IC.PR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738602/Informa-Markets-Announces-New-Media-Brand-ConstructioNext