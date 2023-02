DJ Lepermislibre: Lepermislibre announces the success of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris

Lepermislibre Lepermislibre: Lepermislibre announces the success of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris 08-Feb-2023 / 19:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lepermislibre announces the success of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris - First IPO of the year 2023 in France and 1st driving school listed on the Euronext markets - . Capital increase of approximately EUR8m . Market capitalisation of approximately EUR46m . Settlement-delivery of the Firm Price Offer and the Global Placement scheduled for 10 February 2023 . Start of trading on Euronext Growth® Paris on 13 February 2023 Lepermislibre - ISIN: FR0014000P11, ticker: ALLPL - (the "Company"), the pioneer in online driving schools in France, announces the success of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® Paris market. Speaking about the successful IPO, Lucas Tournel and Romain Durand, co-founders of Lepermislibre, said: "We're very pleased to announce the success of our IPO and would like to say a big thank you to all our new institutional and retail shareholders, as well as our existing shareholders, for their trust in us by contributing to the success of this IPO. We'd also like to thank all our employees, who strive every day to offer the best service to our instructors and candidates and transform the driving licence in the digitisation era. The funds raised provide us with the necessary resources to seize all the tremendous growth opportunities offered by a market worth over EUR2 billion per year in France, driven by a favourable regulatory framework. Today, we're beginning a new chapter in the company's history to achieve a strong ambition: to become the French leader in driving training." The total gross proceeds of the issue amounted to approximately EUR8.0 million. Within this framework, 2,075,620 new shares were issued, 78% of which under the global placement (through orders from institutional investors, representing a demand of approximately EUR6.2 million) and 22% under the firm price offer (through 2,972 individual investors, representing a demand of approximately EUR1.8 million). At the end of the operation, Lepermislibre's capital is composed of 11,982,620 shares representing a market capitalization of EUR45.9 million, based on an IPO price of EUR3.83 per share. The free float represents 44.1% of the Company's capital. In accordance with the indicative timetable of the transaction, the settlement-delivery of the new shares is scheduled for 10 February 2023 and trading in Lepermislibre shares on the Euronext Growth® Paris market will begin on 13 February 2023 under the ISIN code FR001400F2Z1 and the ticker ALLPL. Eligibility of the securities for PEA equity savings plans, PEA-PME plans, income tax reduction and the provisions of Article 150-0 B ter of the French General Tax Code Lepermislibre confirms that it complies with the eligibility criteria for "PME-ETI" equity savings plans specified by the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2 and D.221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code. Lepermislibre shares can therefore be fully integrated into PEA plans and "PME-ETI" plans and benefit from the corresponding tax benefits. The Company also confirms that it complies with the eligibility criteria for income tax reduction of 25% in relation to investments in SMEs. Lepermislibre has been awarded the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance. The Company is eligible for the provisions of Article 150-0 B ter of the French General Tax Code, under which persons having sold securities tendered are allowed within three years of said tender to benefit from the continuation of the tax deferral in the event of a subscription in cash. A summary of the tax regime that may apply is described in the Transaction Memorandum (refer to section 4.1.9). The persons concerned are invited to consult their usual tax advisor about the taxation applicable to their particular case, in particular regarding the subscription, acquisition, holding and disposal of Lepermislibre shares. Implementation of a liquidity contract with TP ICAP The Company has entered into a liquidity agreement with TP ICAP, in accordance with accepted practice under the regulations in force, which will take effect from 13 February 2023for a term of one year renewable by tacit renewal[1]. This liquidity contract was concluded in accordance with AMF decision no.2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It is compliant with the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI) Code of Conduct. The following resources were allocated to the liquidity agreement for its implementation with TP ICAP: . EUR200,000 in cash MAIN TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION . CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SHARES . Name: Lepermislibre . Ticker: ALLPL . ISIN: FR001400F2Z1 . Listing market: Euronext Growth® Paris . ICB classification: 40201070 - Consumer Services: Misc . LEI: 969500OK5F5HPCZXQD93 . OFFERING PRICE The price of the Fixed Price Offer and the Global Placement is set at EUR3.83 per share. . SIZE AND GROSS PROCEEDS OF THE OFFERING 2,075,620 new shares were issued in the framework of the offer. The total gross proceeds of the issue amounts to EUR8.0 million. . ALLOTMENT OF THE OFFER The new shares will be allocated as follows: . 1,610,138 new shares, allocated as part of the Global Placement, for institutional investors, i.e. EUR6.2mand around 78% of the total number of shares issued; . 465,482 new shares, allocated as part of the Firm-Price Offer for private individual investors, i.e.EUR1.8m and around 22% of the total number of shares issued, showing a service rate for A1 orders (from 1 share to250 shares included) and A2 orders (over 250 shares) of 100%. It is specified that the extension clause and the over-allotment option are not exercised. . BREAKDOWN OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS BEFORE AND AFTER THE OPERATION The share capital of Lepermislibre is broken down as follows: Before carrying out the operation: