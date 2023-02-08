Quest Diagnostics: Transitioning to Life With COVID-19: A New Normal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / As COVID-19 transitions from pandemic to endemic, we're learning to live a "new normal." Reported levels of COVID-19 vary by region, with most states adjusting masking requirements in public areas. Employees are returning to on-site work, and children are back to in-school learning.

Quest proactively established our "Back to Life" effort including multiple partnerships and initiatives to help communities safely return to on-site work, school, and recreational activities.

In the coming pages, we'll discuss many of our successful endeavors and how they're helping so many to return to all aspects of life.

