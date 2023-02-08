CTM360: Arab-world Cybersecurity firm gains recognition from world renowned consultants

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTM360, the cybersecurity firm based in Bahrain, has become the first in the region to be recognised in consultants, Frost & Sullivan's report, titled "The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices". The company was also recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award, for excellence in commercialisation success, application diversity, commitment to creativity, and customer service experience - which is a first in the Arab-world.

As a leading research and consulting firm, Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive industry research and analysis to highlight leading companies in Digital Risk Protection (DRP). This is as well as analysis on companies that combine comprehensive Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Digital Risk Protection (DRP), and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities into a centralised External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM) system.

On the recognition of the Frost and Sullivan Award, CTM360's CEO, Mirza Asrar Baig, stated: "We are proud that Frost & Sullivan has recognised our commitment to a consolidated DRP strategy. With this award, we become the first-ever cybersecurity technology in the Arab world to be recognised at a global-level."

He added: "The award reflects my team's efforts and belief in building world class technology with a focus on high data quality and relevance. Making this global mark is a testament to their remarkable design thinking, dedication, and agility.

"Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, the innovation-driven economy and the government's focus on cybersecurity are major driving forces for entrepreneurs. We have had tremendous support and encouragement from multiple public entities."

The technology leadership is reflected in the DRP stack framework by CTM360. It consists of several use cases including: external attack surface management, security ratings, third-party risk management, surface, deep and dark web monitoring, cyber threat intelligence, brand protection and anti-phishing, online anti-fraud, data leakage protection, social media fraud monitoring, cloud threat hunting, and complemented by unlimited takedowns and investigations on a fixed fee basis.

In the report, Frost & Sullivan highlighted various features of CTM360's ERMM platform, which empowers organisations to map their entire external attack surface through automated asset discovery, detect and mitigate any potential risks and threats, harden their environment and more.

About the Award

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations, or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

