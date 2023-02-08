Continental Lithium Limited: Emirate Lithium Changes Name to Continental Lithium

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Emirate Lithium and Geominerals Limited is pleased to announce its name change to Continental Lithium Limited ("Continental Lithium" or, the "Company"), the first emerging lithium mining and trading company out of Nigeria focused on the exploration, mining, trading and exporting of solid minerals ores, including lithium spodumene, tin, columbite, zircon sand (brown), monazite and tantalite to Europe, Asia and the United States.

"Our name change to Continental Lithium marks the beginning of the next chapter in our ongoing evolution as we prepare to enter a period of what we believe will be accelerated growth," commented Lanre Afebuameh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Continental Lithium. "Our vision is to become the largest holder of lithium spodumene and other non-ferrous assets in Sub-Saharan Africa."

About Continental Lithium

Founded in 2017, the Company commenced small-scale mining in collaboration with artisanal miners in 2018. Over the last five years, the underlying assets acquired by Continental Lithium have produced approximately 15,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate. The Company has plans to develop its lithium and rare earth mineral assets and substantially increase its production for export to the U.S., Europe and Asia. Continental Lithium currently owns 100% interest in 26 minerals exploration licenses covering 61,500 hectares which were acquired from the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office ("MCO"). 15 of the 26 exploration licenses cover 45,900 hectares for lithium and other pegmatite-hosted mineralization of tin, tantalum, niobium and gemstones. In addition, the Company's exploration licenses are prospective for columbite, zircon sand, monazite, tantalite and other rare earth metals. Learn more at https://continental-lithium.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Continental Lithium disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

