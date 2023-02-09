Join us for O-RAN ALLIANCE Ecosystem Briefing, February 28, 2023 at MWC Barcelona 2023

O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to hold its next industry event on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 15:30-16:30 CET at the Deutsche Telekom booth (Hall 3, Stand 3M31). The event will include:

An update on O-RAN's progress and future directions by Alex Jinsung Choi , Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology at Deutsche Telekom Stefan Engel-Flechsig , O-RAN ALLIANCE COO

Views on important areas supporting widespread adoption of open RAN, featuring leading operators from Asia, Europe and the Americas: Open RAN testing and integration by Chih-Lin I , Chief Scientist from China Mobile and Co-chair of O-RAN Technical Steering Committee Open RAN security by Claire Chauvin , Strategy Architecture and Standardization Director at Orange Open software for the RAN by Rob Soni , VP RAN Technology at AT&T Services

Industry panel discussions on open RAN regional development, trials, deployments and open RAN security, featuring: Petr Ledl , VP Network Trials and Integration Lab, Deutsche Telekom Greg Manganello , Senior Vice President and Vice Head of the 5G Mobile Systems Business Unit, Fujitsu Gerardo Giaretta , Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Nicola Marziliano , VP International Telco Sales, Wind River Ray Le Maistre , Editorial Director at Telecom TV as the moderator

Industry panel discussions on O-RAN ecosystem maturity and energy efficiency, featuring: Sidd Chenumolu , Vice President of Technology Development at DISH Wireless John Baker , Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Business Development, Mavenir Masafumi Masuda , General Manager of RAN Development, NTT DOCOMO Francisco Martin , Head of OPEN RAN at Vodafone Group Services Ray Le Maistre , Editorial Director at Telecom TV as the moderator



Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE, will appear at the "Open RAN The Debate" session part of the MWC Barcelona conference stream. This event is scheduled on Monday, February 27, 2023, 16:15-17:00 CET on MWC Stage A, Hall 6. The panel discussion will focus on opportunities and challenges associated with disaggregation of Radio Access Networks and their widespread adoption. Different aspects are to be debated, like system integration, security, industry roles and responsibilities, CAPEX/OPEX savings or sustainability.

58 O-RAN ALLIANCE members and participants plan to present 65 demonstrations of their O-RAN-based technology and solutions at MWC Barcelona or the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition, and welcome visitors to join their booths.

O-RAN ALLIANCE prepared an interactive map for easy navigation to booths showcasing O-RAN demos at MWC exhibition.

O-RAN ALLIANCE is proud to recognize below listed companies and institutions showcasing the latest set of O-RAN demos.

Intelligent RAN demonstrations

Demo Title Participating O-RAN Companies Demo Location AI Enabled Energy Savings in Open RAN Capgemini, Intel Capgemini Engineering, Hall 2, Stand 2B90 Unlocking the power of Location Intelligence in O-RAN Capgemini, VIAVI Solutions Capgemini Engineering, Hall 2, Stand 2B90 Rach Index Optimization (RSI) for improving user experience performance Capgemini, PiWorks Capgemini Engineering, Hall 2, Stand 2B90 O-RAN Prototype Development Testing China Mobile O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Intelligent Private 5G Solution Based on Near-RT RIC China Mobile, H3C O-RAN Virtual Exhibition General Design and Test of xApp China Mobile, Purple Mountain Laboratories O-RAN Virtual Exhibition CovMo Cloud Native O-RAN Geolocation and Mobility Intelligence Solution Groundhog Taiwan Pavilion, Hall 5, Stand 5A61 Bouncer xApp which is also called RIC Benchmarking xApp HCL Technologies O-RAN Virtual Exhibition HCL ANA cRIC/SMO: R1+ Framework and O1 Southbound Interface HCL Technologies HCL, Hall 2, Stand 2E19 ITRI 5G O-RAN AI-Driven Non-RT RIC Industrial Technology Research Institute O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Real Deployment of 5G-ORAN based End-to-End Solutions with Flexible and Reliable Networks Inventec Trend Micro CTOne, Hotel Fira Congress, B1F O-RAN Service Management and Orchestration Juniper Networks Juniper Networks, Hall 2, Stand 2D12 Juniper RIC Energy Savings Use Cases Juniper Networks Juniper Networks, Hall 2, Stand 2D12 Load Balancing with Anticipatory Load Detection by Deep Learning Prediction Lenovo O-RAN Virtual Exhibition LITEON empower your private 5G era LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY LITEON, Hall 5, Stand 5I20 Indoor and Outdoor Positioning over O-RAN Private Network National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) O-RAN Virtual Exhibition AI-driven Intent-based Optimization for Open RAN Neutral Host Northeastern University, Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) O-RAN Virtual Exhibition RAN monitoring and control through O-RAN xApps Reply SpA O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Policy-controlled QoS-based Resource Allocation xApp (QRA-xApp) from Rimedo Labs with ONF's SD-RAN RIC Rimedo Labs, ONF O-RAN Virtual Exhibition vRAN O-Cloud management for x/rApps University of Málaga O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Introducing VMware Energy Savings rApp VMware VMware, Hall 3, Stand 3M11 Dynamic RAN Slice Resource Allocation for SLA Assurance VMware, Intel VMware, Hall 3, Stand 3M11 Dynamic power management to achieve energy savings in multi-vendor Open RAN systems Vodafone, Intel, Keysight Technologies, Radisys, Wind River Vodafone, Hall 3 Stand 3E11 O-RAN RIC Admission Control and Traffic Steering Use Cases Vodafone, Juniper Networks, Parallel Wireless Juniper Networks, Hall 2, Stand 2D12

Open RAN demonstrations

Demo Title Participating O-RAN Companies Demo Location O-RAN Architecture Implementation Demonstration 5G WIN, Parallel Wireless RunEL NGMT, Hall 8.1, Stand 8.1B62.1 O-RAN orchestration on O-Cloud Optimized for hybrid environments Aarna Networks, Red Hat, VoerEir Red Hat, Hall 2, Stand 2F30 Open RU Display Wall Analog Devices Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18 End-to-End call with Analog Devices Radio Unit Platform and Radisys DU, CU stack Analog Devices Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18 Delivering More Sustainable Networks Analog Devices Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18 All ASIC OpenRAN Massive MIMO Reference Design Analog Devices Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18 mmWave Reference Platform with Next Gen Integration, Efficiency Analog Devices Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18 O-RU Fronthaul Conformance Tests with Analog Devices, Viavi Solutions and Rohde Schwarz Analog Devices, Rohde Schwarz, VIAVI Solutions Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18 Open RAN Fronthaul Test Solution Anritsu Anritsu, Hall 5, Stand 5D41 Arm-based scalable Private 5G Network with Benetel RUs Arm, Benetel, Red Hat Arm, Hall 2, Stand 2I60 ArrayComm 5G O-RAN Demo large uplink enhancement per DU ArrayComm ArrayComm, Hall 5, Stand 5F21 gNB End-to-End Demo for Muti-cells Large Connectivity Users ArrayComm ArrayComm, Hall 5, Stand 5F21 Hyperconverged AI-on-5G Solution ArrayComm, NVIDIA ArrayComm, Hall 5, Stand 5F21 Introduction of Artiza Networks' Load and Stress Test Solution DuoSIM-5G Artiza Networks Artiza Networks, Hall 7, Stand 7B12 Azcom 5G O-RAN Radio Unit Reference design and IP Modules Azcom Technology Azcom Technology, Hall 5, Stand 5J54 Orchestration and management of RAN elements using SMO over O1 interface Capgemini Engineering, Aarna Networks Capgemini Engineering, Hall 2, Stand 2B90 Comba's Industry's first to support the NB-IoT and LTE-M in Open RAN Radio Unit Comba Telecom Comba, Hall 2, Stand 2F35 Active-Passive integrated antennas for O-RAN CommScope CommScope, Hall 2, 2F40 Dynamic resource scaling designed to achieve energy savings for Open RAN systems Deutsche Telekom, Keysight Technologies, Radisys Radisys, Hall 5, Stand 5B81

Keysight Technologies, Hall 5, Stand 5E12 The Application of Security in an O-RAN Environment Fortinet Fortinet, Hall 5, Stand 5C13 AI Enabled High Performance Virtual CU/DU Fujitsu, NVIDIA Fujitsu, Hall 4, Stand 4E20 Zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) of Small cells and CN for NPN 5G using ORAN SMO and Automation HFCL, Aarna Networks My5G, a full solution of Private 5G HFR HFR, Hall 2, Stand 2B72 Intel N6000 an Accelerated Virtual Cell Site Router mMIMO Radio Intel Intel, Hall 3?, Stand 3E31 Radio conformity and product safety certifications of LIONS' O-RAN solution LIONS Technology O-RAN Virtual Exhibition MiTAC 5G End to End O-RAN Solution MiTAC Computing Technology O-RAN Virtual Exhibition GPU Accelerated 5G Virtual RAN with NVIDIA Aerial SDK and OAI NVIDIA, OAI O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Picocom demonstrates O-RAN 7.2 end to end demo with O-DU with PC802 ORANIC in-line accelerator and PC802 based O-Rus Picocom, Radisys Picocom, Hall 5, Stand 5I32 REIGN CORE E2E demonstration of portable 5G private network Reign HTC, Hall 7, Stand 7A40 Cyber-assessment framework designed for security and resilience testing of Open RAN systems Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Keysight Technologies, Quanta Cloud Technology Quanta Cloud Technology, Hall 5, Stand 5E21

Keysight Technologies, Hall 5, Booth 5E12 Spirent O-RU Wrap-around Solution including Live Video Teleconference with a Real Commercial Device Spirent Communications Spirent, Hall 2, Meeting rooms 2.1C11Ex, 2.1C13Ex, 2.1C15Ex Spirent O-RAN O-DU Wrap-around Test Solution Spirent Communications Spirent, Hall 2, Meeting rooms 2.1C11Ex, 2.1C13Ex, 2.1C15Ex O-RAN End-to-End Test Solution Spirent Communications Spirent, Hall 2, Meeting rooms 2.1C11Ex, 2.1C13Ex, 2.1C15Ex O-RAN Fronthaul Transport Validation Telefonica, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Testing the O-DU/O-CU combination with the TMLite VIAVI Solutions, AMD O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Viettel 5G NR O-RAN Massive MIMO 32T32R Viettel High Technologies Viettel Group, Hall 4, Stand 4E30 Viettel 5G Macro gNodeB 8T8R Solutions Viettel High Technologies O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Viettel O-RAN IP/UDP Viettel High Technologies O-RAN Virtual Exhibition Build Open-Source O-Cloud Compliant to O-RAN O2 Interfaces Specifications Wind River Wind River, Hall 2, Stand 2F25 WNC's 5G E2E O-RAN Solution Wistron NeWeb Corp. Wistron NeWeb Corp., Hall 2, Stand 2A18MR Wiwynn 5G RAN solution for the whole network Wiwynn Taiwan Pavilion, Hall 5, Stand 5A61

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a worldwide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN-based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

