Join us for O-RAN ALLIANCE Ecosystem Briefing, February 28, 2023 at MWC Barcelona
O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to hold its next industry event on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 15:30-16:30 CET at the Deutsche Telekom booth (Hall 3, Stand 3M31). The event will include:
- An update on O-RAN's progress and future directions by
- Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology at Deutsche Telekom
- Stefan Engel-Flechsig, O-RAN ALLIANCE COO
- Views on important areas supporting widespread adoption of open RAN, featuring leading operators from Asia, Europe and the Americas:
- Open RAN testing and integration by Chih-Lin I, Chief Scientist from China Mobile and Co-chair of O-RAN Technical Steering Committee
- Open RAN security by Claire Chauvin, Strategy Architecture and Standardization Director at Orange
- Open software for the RAN by Rob Soni, VP RAN Technology at AT&T Services
- Industry panel discussions on open RAN regional development, trials, deployments and open RAN security, featuring:
- Petr Ledl, VP Network Trials and Integration Lab, Deutsche Telekom
- Greg Manganello, Senior Vice President and Vice Head of the 5G Mobile Systems Business Unit, Fujitsu
- Gerardo Giaretta, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies
- Nicola Marziliano, VP International Telco Sales, Wind River
- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director at Telecom TV as the moderator
- Industry panel discussions on O-RAN ecosystem maturity and energy efficiency, featuring:
- Sidd Chenumolu, Vice President of Technology Development at DISH Wireless
- John Baker, Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Business Development, Mavenir
- Masafumi Masuda, General Manager of RAN Development, NTT DOCOMO
- Francisco Martin, Head of OPEN RAN at Vodafone Group Services
- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director at Telecom TV as the moderator
Follow our website for further updates or to watch live stream from the event.
O-RAN ALLIANCE participation at the "Open RAN The Debate" session at MWC23
Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE, will appear at the "Open RAN The Debate" session part of the MWC Barcelona conference stream. This event is scheduled on Monday, February 27, 2023, 16:15-17:00 CET on MWC Stage A, Hall 6. The panel discussion will focus on opportunities and challenges associated with disaggregation of Radio Access Networks and their widespread adoption. Different aspects are to be debated, like system integration, security, industry roles and responsibilities, CAPEX/OPEX savings or sustainability.
65 demonstrations of O-RAN technology and solutions at MWC23 showcasing the O-RAN ecosystem progress
58 O-RAN ALLIANCE members and participants plan to present 65 demonstrations of their O-RAN-based technology and solutions at MWC Barcelona or the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition, and welcome visitors to join their booths.
O-RAN ALLIANCE prepared an interactive map for easy navigation to booths showcasing O-RAN demos at MWC exhibition.
O-RAN ALLIANCE is proud to recognize below listed companies and institutions showcasing the latest set of O-RAN demos.
For details about all demos, please read our recent web announcement.
Intelligent RAN demonstrations
Demo Title
Participating O-RAN Companies
Demo Location
AI Enabled Energy Savings in Open RAN
Capgemini, Intel
Capgemini Engineering, Hall 2, Stand 2B90
Unlocking the power of Location Intelligence in O-RAN
Capgemini, VIAVI Solutions
Capgemini Engineering, Hall 2, Stand 2B90
Rach Index Optimization (RSI) for improving user experience performance
Capgemini, PiWorks
Capgemini Engineering, Hall 2, Stand 2B90
O-RAN Prototype Development Testing
China Mobile
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Intelligent Private 5G Solution Based on Near-RT RIC
China Mobile, H3C
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
General Design and Test of xApp
China Mobile, Purple Mountain Laboratories
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
CovMo Cloud Native O-RAN Geolocation and Mobility Intelligence Solution
Groundhog
Taiwan Pavilion, Hall 5, Stand 5A61
Bouncer xApp which is also called RIC Benchmarking xApp
HCL Technologies
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
HCL ANA cRIC/SMO: R1+ Framework and O1 Southbound Interface
HCL Technologies
HCL, Hall 2, Stand 2E19
ITRI 5G O-RAN AI-Driven Non-RT RIC
Industrial Technology Research Institute
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Real Deployment of 5G-ORAN based End-to-End Solutions with Flexible and Reliable Networks
Inventec
Trend Micro CTOne, Hotel Fira Congress, B1F
O-RAN Service Management and Orchestration
Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Hall 2, Stand 2D12
Juniper RIC Energy Savings Use Cases
Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Hall 2, Stand 2D12
Load Balancing with Anticipatory Load Detection by Deep Learning Prediction
Lenovo
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
LITEON empower your private 5G era
LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY
LITEON, Hall 5, Stand 5I20
Indoor and Outdoor Positioning over O-RAN Private Network
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU)
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
AI-driven Intent-based Optimization for Open RAN Neutral Host
Northeastern University, Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT)
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
RAN monitoring and control through O-RAN xApps
Reply SpA
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Policy-controlled QoS-based Resource Allocation xApp (QRA-xApp) from Rimedo Labs with ONF's SD-RAN RIC
Rimedo Labs, ONF
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
vRAN O-Cloud management for x/rApps
University of Málaga
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Introducing VMware Energy Savings rApp
VMware
VMware, Hall 3, Stand 3M11
Dynamic RAN Slice Resource Allocation for SLA Assurance
VMware, Intel
VMware, Hall 3, Stand 3M11
Dynamic power management to achieve energy savings in multi-vendor Open RAN systems
Vodafone, Intel, Keysight Technologies, Radisys, Wind River
Vodafone, Hall 3 Stand 3E11
O-RAN RIC Admission Control and Traffic Steering Use Cases
Vodafone, Juniper Networks, Parallel Wireless
Juniper Networks, Hall 2, Stand 2D12
Open RAN demonstrations
Demo Title
Participating O-RAN Companies
Demo Location
O-RAN Architecture Implementation Demonstration
5G WIN, Parallel Wireless
RunEL NGMT, Hall 8.1, Stand 8.1B62.1
O-RAN orchestration on O-Cloud Optimized for hybrid environments
Aarna Networks, Red Hat, VoerEir
Red Hat, Hall 2, Stand 2F30
Open RU Display Wall
Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18
End-to-End call with Analog Devices Radio Unit Platform and Radisys DU, CU stack
Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18
Delivering More Sustainable Networks
Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18
All ASIC OpenRAN Massive MIMO Reference Design
Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18
mmWave Reference Platform with Next Gen Integration, Efficiency
Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18
O-RU Fronthaul Conformance Tests with Analog Devices, Viavi Solutions and Rohde Schwarz
Analog Devices, Rohde Schwarz, VIAVI Solutions
Analog Devices, Hall 2, Stand 2B18
Open RAN Fronthaul Test Solution
Anritsu
Anritsu, Hall 5, Stand 5D41
Arm-based scalable Private 5G Network with Benetel RUs
Arm, Benetel, Red Hat
Arm, Hall 2, Stand 2I60
ArrayComm 5G O-RAN Demo large uplink enhancement per DU
ArrayComm
ArrayComm, Hall 5, Stand 5F21
gNB End-to-End Demo for Muti-cells Large Connectivity Users
ArrayComm
ArrayComm, Hall 5, Stand 5F21
Hyperconverged AI-on-5G Solution
ArrayComm, NVIDIA
ArrayComm, Hall 5, Stand 5F21
Introduction of Artiza Networks' Load and Stress Test Solution DuoSIM-5G
Artiza Networks
Artiza Networks, Hall 7, Stand 7B12
Azcom 5G O-RAN Radio Unit Reference design and IP Modules
Azcom Technology
Azcom Technology, Hall 5, Stand 5J54
Orchestration and management of RAN elements using SMO over O1 interface
Capgemini Engineering, Aarna Networks
Capgemini Engineering, Hall 2, Stand 2B90
Comba's Industry's first to support the NB-IoT and LTE-M in Open RAN Radio Unit
Comba Telecom
Comba, Hall 2, Stand 2F35
Active-Passive integrated antennas for O-RAN
CommScope
CommScope, Hall 2, 2F40
Dynamic resource scaling designed to achieve energy savings for Open RAN systems
Deutsche Telekom, Keysight Technologies, Radisys
Radisys, Hall 5, Stand 5B81
The Application of Security in an O-RAN Environment
Fortinet
Fortinet, Hall 5, Stand 5C13
AI Enabled High Performance Virtual CU/DU
Fujitsu, NVIDIA
Fujitsu, Hall 4, Stand 4E20
Zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) of Small cells and CN for NPN 5G using ORAN SMO and Automation
HFCL, Aarna Networks
My5G, a full solution of Private 5G
HFR
HFR, Hall 2, Stand 2B72
Intel N6000 an Accelerated Virtual Cell Site Router mMIMO Radio
Intel
Intel, Hall 3?, Stand 3E31
Radio conformity and product safety certifications of LIONS' O-RAN solution
LIONS Technology
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
MiTAC 5G End to End O-RAN Solution
MiTAC Computing Technology
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
GPU Accelerated 5G Virtual RAN with NVIDIA Aerial SDK and OAI
NVIDIA, OAI
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Picocom demonstrates O-RAN 7.2 end to end demo with O-DU with PC802 ORANIC in-line accelerator and PC802 based O-Rus
Picocom, Radisys
Picocom, Hall 5, Stand 5I32
REIGN CORE E2E demonstration of portable 5G private network
Reign
HTC, Hall 7, Stand 7A40
Cyber-assessment framework designed for security and resilience testing of Open RAN systems
Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Keysight Technologies, Quanta Cloud Technology
Quanta Cloud Technology, Hall 5, Stand 5E21
Spirent O-RU Wrap-around Solution including Live Video Teleconference with a Real Commercial Device
Spirent Communications
Spirent, Hall 2, Meeting rooms 2.1C11Ex, 2.1C13Ex, 2.1C15Ex
Spirent O-RAN O-DU Wrap-around Test Solution
Spirent Communications
Spirent, Hall 2, Meeting rooms 2.1C11Ex, 2.1C13Ex, 2.1C15Ex
O-RAN End-to-End Test Solution
Spirent Communications
Spirent, Hall 2, Meeting rooms 2.1C11Ex, 2.1C13Ex, 2.1C15Ex
O-RAN Fronthaul Transport Validation
Telefonica, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Testing the O-DU/O-CU combination with the TMLite
VIAVI Solutions, AMD
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Viettel 5G NR O-RAN Massive MIMO 32T32R
Viettel High Technologies
Viettel Group, Hall 4, Stand 4E30
Viettel 5G Macro gNodeB 8T8R Solutions
Viettel High Technologies
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Viettel O-RAN IP/UDP
Viettel High Technologies
O-RAN Virtual Exhibition
Build Open-Source O-Cloud Compliant to O-RAN O2 Interfaces Specifications
Wind River
Wind River, Hall 2, Stand 2F25
WNC's 5G E2E O-RAN Solution
Wistron NeWeb Corp.
Wistron NeWeb Corp., Hall 2, Stand 2A18MR
Wiwynn 5G RAN solution for the whole network
Wiwynn
Taiwan Pavilion, Hall 5, Stand 5A61
About O-RAN ALLIANCE
The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a worldwide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN-based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.
For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.
