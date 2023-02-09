China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.: Awards Ceremony for "China's Amazing Decade: My Story" & Book Launch for "My China Story: China in the Eyes of Foreign Youth" Go off with a Bang

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the morning of January 12, 2023, the awards ceremony for the "China's Amazing Decade: My Story" story-telling contest and the book launch for My China Story: China in the Eyes of Foreign Youth were held together, with the joint event proving a marked success. China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd (CNPIEC) attended the event as one of the book planners.

Over 300 people attended the event online and in person, including: Liu Weiling, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China Daily; Zhang Xiaodong, Deputy Governor of the Bank of China; Li Xin, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Expert Services, Ministry of Science and Technology; Liu Xiao, Director of the International Students Office of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges, Ministry of Education; Li Hongwen, Executive Director of China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.; Cai Xinghua, General Manager of the Administrative Business Department, Head Office of the Bank of China; and representatives of teachers and students from higher learning institutions such as Peking University, Tsinghua University, Beihang University, University of International Business and Economics, and Beijing Foreign Studies University, etc..

At the book launch forMy China Story: China in the Eyes of Foreign Youth, Li Hongwen delivered a speech, introducing the contributions made by the company in terms of international cultural exchange and the publication of the book. The content of this book is made up of articles written by 27 authors hailing from 18 different countries, carefully chosen from entrants in the story-telling contest. These articles, centering on China's green development, poverty alleviation, fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's "Belt and Road" Initiative, and other hot topics, present the thoughts and views of the authors from a range of different perspectives. David Ferguson, a British writer wrote a preface for the book. The book will be published by Prunus Press USA very soon.

