After the chaotic year 2021, with several forecast reductions and a decline of the TeamViewer share of around 80%, the past fiscal year was characterized by consolidation, both in the operating business and on the stock exchange. By achieving its annual targets, the MDAX-listed company partially regained the confidence of investors and analysts. With a positive outlook, TeamViewer expects double-digit revenue growth within a range of 10% to 14% for fiscal year 2023. With stable profitability, the long-term rebound could gain further momentum. The planned exit from the horrendous shirt sponsorship deal with Manchester United should provide a significant positive effect.

