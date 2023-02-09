Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023
Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
07.02.23
09:56 Uhr
14,650 Euro
+0,060
+0,41 %
14,51014,75007:29
09.02.2023 | 07:10
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Full-year results 2022

  • Total result increased to +€ 76m vs. a loss of € 213m in 2021
  • Direct result 2022 at € 1.63 per share, well within guidance range of € 1.60-1.65
  • Proposed dividend for 2022 at € 1.16 per share (+5.5%)
  • Tenant sales above pre-Covid levels; leasing spreads positive for first time in six years
  • Occupancy rate commercial centers at 96.8%, highest level since 2014
  • Stable valuations, with higher yields offset by an increase in rents
  • Three Full Service Centers delivered in 2022, on time, within budget and 98% leased
  • Outlook 2023 Direct result per share € 1.65-1.75

Attachment

  • Wereldhave Press release Results 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7df947ae-369f-426d-a25d-aedf4b167e82)

