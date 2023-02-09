Ionblox says it will use $32 million of series B funding to support the buildout of a novel silicon anode electric vehicle battery.From pv magazine USA Ionblox says it has secured $32 million in funds in a recent series B funding round. The funds - provided by Lilium, Applied Ventures, Temasek, and Catalus Capital - will help the startup to scale its high-power cells for electric aviation and prototype its fast-charge EV cells. The batteries are developed with lithium-ion cells that have pre-lithiated silicon dominant anodes. Ionblox said the technology leads to a powerful combination of 50% greater ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...