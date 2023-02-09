Uniquely positioned in the quantum security segment, Terra Quantum delivers end-to-end solutions for data and information safety.

The addition of Investcorp to Terra Quantum's shareholder base not only underpins Terra Quantum's 'private-equity'-readiness, but also signals the relevance of the wider quantum technology space to the alternative investment community.

Investcorp's leadership in the cyber security sector paired up with its proven track-record in digital sectors and B2B applications, e.g., blockchain, are a complementary addition to Terra Quantum's investor portfolio.

Terra Quantum focuses on generating real quantum advantage already today, delivering solutions to a variety of multi-billion-dollar industries, including Aerospace, Financial Services, Automotive, Chemicals, Utilities and Healthcare, taking quantum technology from science to commercial application.

Terra Quantum AG, a globally leading quantum technology company focused on providing an end-to-end technology platform delivering real quantum advantage to its customers already today, announces the onboarding of Investcorp as its newest investor. Quantum has become the most important global technology race where governments, corporations as well as participants of the financial ecosystem focus on leveraging frontier technologies to capture currently untapped opportunities and to strengthen the information and data security.

Terra Quantum's expertise in quantum security and quantum cryptography is the basis of an end-to-end solution enabling customers to utilise existing trust-less fibre infrastructure for efficient and secure high-bandwidth Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over long distances. This deep understanding is further leveraged to develop quantum resistant blockchain and crypto algorithms. Terra Quantum's hybrid approach towards quantum computing, which couples classical computing with the evolving quantum technology space, enables customers to achieve a quantum advantage for their processes and business performance enhancements already today by bridging the gap between classical computing and quantum technology. The proprietary technology provides meaningful solutions to a variety of multi-billion-dollar industries, including Aerospace, Financial Services, Automotive, Chemicals, Utilities and Healthcare.

As a leading global alternative investment firm, Investcorp, focuses on investing in growing, high-tech companies, signaling on the one hand the critical nature of this technology and on the other hand Terra Quantum's expertise as the company accelerates the commercialization of its products. Adding Investcorp to the existing investor base, which includes Europe's leading venture capital firm Lakestar and two of the largest and globally renowned German family offices, Terra Quantum has the backing of a truly entrepreneurial investor base with deep roots across pharmaceuticals, logistics, payment, blockchain and the wider cyber security spaces.

Terra Quantum CEO and Founder, Markus Pflitsch, said: "This is an important step for Terra Quantum, as we not only demonstrate 'Private Equity'-readiness, but also signal that same readiness to the broader quantum technology market. Many companies are currently struggling to find investors, but we are dedicated to drive the quantum ecosystem."

"Terra Quantum is highly relevant to many of our current and future high-growth portfolio companies, and we have seen full alignment on our core values: having integrity and being performance-driven, collaborative, entrepreneurial and global," commented Gilbert Kamieniecky, Head of Global Tech at Investcorp.

Herve Francois, who is managing Investcorp's blockchain fund, added: "Our investment in Terra Quantum aligns with our interest in transformative technologies such as Blockchain combined with Quantum Computing. We are very proud to contribute to Terra Quantum's trajectory with our deep expertise on cybersecurity, cryptography, and distributive ledger technology."

About Terra Quantum

Terra Quantum Group is a leading quantum technology company based in Germany and Switzerland. It provides "Quantum as a Service (QaaS)" in three core areas, the first one being "Quantum Algorithms as a Service". Here, customers are provided access to an extensive library of algorithms, such as hybrid quantum optimization and hybrid quantum neural networks, which can be used for solving complex logistics problems or pattern recognition, among other things. Terra Quantum also develops new quantum algorithms for its customers or adapts existing algorithms to their specific needs. Secondly, through "Quantum Computing as a Service", Terra Quantum offers its customers access to its proprietary high-performance simulated quantum processing units (QPU), the quantum ecosystem's physical QPUs, while also developing native QPUs. The third division is "Quantum Security as a Service," through which Terra Quantum offers its unique solutions for secure quantum and post-quantum communications worldwide. Visit us on LinkedIn and our website.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor. We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In April 2022, Investcorp has launched the first global institution blockchain fund (eLydian Lion) from Abu Dhabi: https://www.investcorp.com/investcorp-launches-the-first-global-institutional-blockchain-fund-from-abu-dhabi/

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of January 2023, Investcorp Group had US $50 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 510 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices.

For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

