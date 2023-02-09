4basebio Plc - Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity

9 February 2023

4basebio plc

("4basebio" or the "Company")



Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity

4basebio plc (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that it has received a notification from an employee to exercise options over 2,000 ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an exercise price of 118 pence per share for total proceeds of £2,360.

Following this exercise of options, the Company has options outstanding over 710,500 ordinary shares in aggregate, representing approximately 5.77 per cent. of the Company's enlarged issued share capital following admission of the New Ordinary Shares.

Admission to AIM

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 14 February 2023. The New Ordinary Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 12,319,473. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 12,319,473. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

