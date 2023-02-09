DJ Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT): 3Q'23: continued growth and resilience

ICGT reported another strong quarter, with an NAV per share total return of 3.6% in 3Q'22 and a portfolio return of 13.8% (local currency) for the last 12 months. Total proceeds and new investments for the quarter were strong, at GBP63m and GBP60m, respectively. Disciplined net investment continues, capitalising on attractive opportunities. ICGT saw an average 33% exit uplift, despite the challenging market conditions. It has a progressive dividend policy, is doing share buybacks and has a new, reduced management fee. ICGT's investee companies offer good risk-adjusted returns and defensive characteristics, giving investors both growth and resilience.

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/3q23-continued-growth-and-resilience/

