Finnish researchers have proposed the use of solar, wind, and storage to provide desalinated seawater to restore forests. Their model predicts that an additional 10.7 TW of PV would be needed to actually do this by 2100, leading to a cumulative carbon dioxide sequestration potential of 730 gigatons.Scientists from LUT University in Finland have analyzed the potential of afforestation carbon capture if desalinated seawater would be made available to restore forests in arid or semi-arid areas. They said that PV- and wind-powered seawater reverse osmosis desalination can produce water to maintain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...