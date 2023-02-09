Newly Available App Seamlessly Connects iManage and Clio

HarakaConnect for iManage gives Clio customers smooth integration with industry-leading document management from iManage, increasing productivity

CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2023, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, announced that HarakaConnect for iManage- its app that integrates Clio cloud-based legal management technology with iManage document and email management - is now available on the Clio app marketplace and ready for customers to use.



HarakaConnect for iManage automatically creates client and matter workspaces in iManage Workas soon as they've been created in Clio, eliminating the need for legal teams to enter the same information twice. Subsequent updates to details in Clio - such as client name, matter name, client ID, matter ID, practice area, or other metadata - are automatically pushed to iManage Work, keeping the information in synch while reducing potential data entry errors.

"Integrating applications improves employee productivity," said Elsante Mnzava, Founder and CEO of Mkenga Na Namwaka, the company behind HarakaConnect for iManage. "By automating workspace creation in iManage as soon as client or matter information has been input in Clio, HarakaConnect for iManage frees up valuable time for busy legal professionals and increases overall efficiency."

Custom field mapping functionality - including the ability to map custom client ID and matter ID fields to iManage - ensures that HarakaConnect for iManage is quick and easy to set up, with little administrative burden on the end user, unlike other similar integrations.

"For law firms, regardless of their size, who want to use Clio for legal management, but also need comprehensive, best-of-breed document and email management capability, HarakaConnect for iManage offers a logical and easy-to-deploy solution," said Dan Dosen, EVP Channel and Alliances, at iManage. "The integration means that firms don't have to choose between one solution or the other - they can easily use and benefit from both."

Fully vetted and approved by Clio, HarakaConnect for iManage has met the strict security criteria required for listings in their app marketplace.

"HarakaConnect for iManage adheres to Clio security protocols and requirements for validating, storing, processing, and transferring information," said Jonathan Watson, Chief Technology Officer at Clio. "For over a decade, Clio has offered innovative technology driving digital transformation in the legal industry. With HarakaConnect's integration in Clio, our customers can discover the full range of solutions, changing workplace productivity, improving efficiencies, and optimizing core business processes."

Within the legal market, HarakaConnect for iManage is already utilized by a wide array of customers, including LCI Law, a Greece-based specialist maritime, commercial, and insurance law firm.

"The key to employee success and morale is having the right tools and support," said Evangelos Catsambas, Partner at LCI Law. "Integrating business-critical systems like Clio and iManage that we depend on every day, using HarakaConnect for iManage has given our team a substantial boost by taking administrative work off their plates with its automated workspace creation - providing more time to focus on higher value work."

HarakaConnect for iManage is now available on the Clio app marketplace. For more information, visit: https://www.clio.com/app-directory/harakaconnect-for-imanage/ .

