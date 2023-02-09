Aptean Inc.: Aptean to Expand ERP Capabilities for Beverage Companies with Acquisition of Drink-IT

Cloud-native solution will enhance Aptean's Food & Beverage ERP offerings

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 09, 2023, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Drink-IT, a provider of enterprise resource planning software designed to meet the needs of beverage companies, including breweries, distilleries, bottlers and wholesalers. Drink-IT is a subsidiary of the NORRIQ Group.



The planned purchase of Drink-IT will build upon Aptean's Food & Beverage ERP offerings with additional applications and expertise to serve the beverage industry globally. Drink-IT will benefit from Aptean's complementary team, offerings and technological expertise.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tremelo, Belgium, Drink-IT supports customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, UK and over forty other countries across the globe. Drink-IT's modular app-based solution is designed specifically for beverage companies to implement standard processes in beverage production, quality management, alcohol balance tracking, sales and contracts management, compliance and tax management, warehouse management, logistics, and deposit management. Drink-IT ERP is a proprietary, cloud-native solution, developed based on best practices gained from decades of experience supporting beverage companies.

"When finalized, the acquisition of Drink-IT will add new, cloud-based ERP capabilities for beverage producers and distributors to Aptean's offerings," said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. Drink-IT's talented team shares Aptean's culture of innovation and collaboration and we look forward to welcoming them to the Aptean family."

"We're delighted by the opportunity to join forces with Aptean and provide our deep beverage knowledge with Aptean's food and beverage expertise to deliver an exceptional level of service and support to our customers and partners," said Sarah Broux, Managing Director at Drink-IT. "As part of Aptean, we will be better positioned to live up to the full potential of Drink-IT and deliver the benefits of digital transformation to the beverage industry."

"It has not been an easy decision to say goodbye to a strong team of dedicated colleagues but we are convinced that this is the right move for the Drink-IT business and for all the employees of Drink-IT. With Aptean's global presence, conditions are optimal for continuing the incredible development that the Drink-IT business has undergone in recent years. We want to thank Sarah Broux and her team for the business growth they have driven and wish them success in the next phase of Drink-IT's future," said Bo Martinsen, CEO of NORRIQ Holding.

About NORRIQ

NORRIQ is a consultancy and technology house established in Denmark in 2007. Today it has grown into an international company with 10 offices in 5 countries. NORRIQ employs more than 200 skilled employees, all driven by a passion for meeting the company's business potential through technology and digital solutions. With strong competencies in ERP, CRM, PIM, Business Intelligence and e-commerce, a deep industry expertise and talented employees, NORRIQ empowers companies to realize their full business potential with technology and digital solutions. To learn more about NORRIQ, visit www.norriq.com, www.norriq.dk, www.norriq.be

About Drink-IT

Drink-IT's beverage management software extends the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform and is used by 150+ beverage companies around the world; with 20+ years of experience in the sector, Drink-IT knows, understands and can help manage the day-to-day challenges beverage companies face in purchasing, production, sales, logistics and warehousing. To learn more visit: www.Drink-IT.com.



About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O'Rourke

Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362