Desert Quartzite says it will invest $1 billion in its plans for a utility-scale solar project in California. The facility is expected to start commercial operations by December 2024.From pv magazine USA The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved the construction of the Desert Quartzite solar project near Blythe, California. EDF Renewables North America will develop the 300 MW of solar, plus 600 MWh of storage. "The BLM continues to approve responsibly-sited renewable energy projects to help advance clean energy production on public land and meet the Biden-Harris administration's goal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...