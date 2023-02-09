Anzeige
09.02.2023
Sveriges Riksbank: CHANGES IN ISSUE VOLUME OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

As from 14 February 2023, the Riksbank will increase the offered issue volume of Riksbank Certificates in the Riksbank's weekly market operations.

At the weekly issue times, the Riksbank will offer an issue volume of Riksbank Certificates equal to the banking system's entire liquidity surplus towards the Riksbank.*

Other applicable terms are unchanged.

To facilitate the transition, the Riksbank will limit the offered issue volume by SEK 20 billion for a period of three months (from 14 February to 9 May 2023 inclusive).

*The lowest projected surplus during the Certificate's time to maturity


