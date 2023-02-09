IANUA Market Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

IANUA Market Limited: PAUL THOMAS WALSH JOINS IANUA MARKET AS COO



09.02.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST



IANUA MARKET MAKES NEXT C-LEVEL HIRE London, 9th February 2023 PAUL THOMAS WALSH JOINS IANUA MARKET AS COO IANUA Market, the fast-growing professional co-investment community, has continued to augment its leadership team with the addition of Paul Thomas Walsh as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Paul is an experienced FinTech COO and joins IANUA from Berlin-based WealthTech firm Elinvar, where he spent almost three years as COO, operating committee member, and the firm's representative at the European FinTech Association. Paul has enjoyed an extensive career in the financial markets, including 12 years at Morgan Stanley, where his London, New York and Hong Kong-based roles included operations and fixed income sales and trading covering operational risk, electronic trading risk management and regulatory change. He has also been a financial services consultant for Accenture. Paul joins IANUA Market as the company becomes an increasingly important part of the alternative investment ecosystem. The company is focused on using technology to complement investment processes and is building increasing levels of trust between its more than 300 members, mainly family offices. Commenting on the appointment, Leah Cox, Co-Founder and Managing Director of IANUA Market said: "It's great to welcome Paul. As a fast-growing community with an equally fast-growing team and tech stack, Paul's significant operational experience will further enhance the value that we bring to our members." ABOUT IANUA MARKET IANUA Market (IANUA) is a digitally enhanced, co-investment community for professional investors, that facilitates value-rich investment opportunities from private markets around the globe sourced, originated and validated through its members and the underlying ecosystem. Media contact: media@ianua.market IANUA Market Ltd. 