French scientists have developed a dataset to enable the creation of installation registries, by extracting small-scale PV metadata from overhead imagery. It can be used to provide training data for remote PV mapping algorithms and test the robustness of machine-learning models.Scientists at Mines Paris-PSL University in France have created a dataset of aerial images, segmentation masks, and installation metadata for rooftop PV systems. They conceived the dataset to set up installation registries by extracting small-scale PV metadata from overhead imagery. "Our dataset provides ground truth installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...