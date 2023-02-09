Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.02.2023 | 11:36
156 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Pbb EUR 500mn green snp 2027

PR Newswire

London, February 9

Post-stabilisation notice

9thFebruary 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

EUR 500,000,000 Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000A30WF84
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:5% green senior preferred Notes due 5th February 2027
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
DekaBank
HSBC
UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

