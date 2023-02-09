Australian modular solar manufacturer 5B will work with researchers from the University of Sydney to optimize the design of large-scale solar farms, in a bid to minimize temperature-induced panel efficiency losses. The research project secured funding support in the latest round of the Australian Research Council's Linkage Project Grants program.From pv magazine Australia Australian modular solar manufacturer 5B will work with a team of researchers from the University of Sydney (UoS) to develop optimization tools for the design of gigascale solar farms after the project received a share of AUD ...

