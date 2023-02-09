LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

2022 Fourth Quarter Results

On a reported basis, compared to fourth quarter 2021: Net sales decreased 5 percent to $1,923 million; in local currency, net sales decreased 2 percent In local currency, North American sales decreased 5 percent and international sales increased 7 percent Gross margin decreased 230 basis points to 28.3 percent from 30.6 percent Operating margin decreased 120 basis points to 9.6 percent from 10.8 percent Net income decreased to $0.51 per share, compared to $0.55 per share

Compared to fourth quarter 2021, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24 percent (25 percent for 2021), were as follows: Gross margin decreased 120 basis points to 29.5 percent from 30.7 percent Operating margin decreased 90 basis points to 12.2 percent from 13.1 percent Net income decreased to $0.65 per share, compared to $0.67 per share

Liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter was $1,452 million (including availability under revolving credit facility)

Plumbing Products' net sales decreased 3 percent; in local currency, sales increased 2 percent

Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 8 percent

2022 Full Year Highlights

Sales for the year increased 4 percent to $8,680 million; in local currency, sales increased 6 percent

Operating profit declined 8 percent to $1,297 million; adjusted operating profit declined 7 percent to $1,355 million

Returned $1,172 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Earnings per share from continuing operations for the year grew 124 percent to $3.63 per share; adjusted earnings per share increased 2 percent to $3.77 per share from $3.70 per share

2022 Full Year Results

On a reported basis, compared to full year 2021: Net sales increased 4 percent to $8,680 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions and divestitures, net sales increased 6 percent In local currency, North American sales increased 6 percent and international sales increased 8 percent Gross margin decreased 290 basis points to 31.3 percent from 34.2 percent Operating profit decreased 8 percent to $1,297 million from $1,405 million Operating margin decreased 190 basis points to 14.9 percent from 16.8 percent Net income increased to $3.63 per share, compared to $1.62 per share

Compared to full year 2021, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24 percent (25 percent for 2021), were as follows: Gross margin decreased 260 basis points to 31.6 percent from 34.2 percent Operating profit decreased 7 percent to $1,355 million from $1,454 million Operating margin decreased 180 basis points to 15.6 percent from 17.4 percent Net income increased to $3.77 per share, compared to $3.70 per share



"In the fourth quarter, demand softened across product categories in North America, partially offset by selling price increases," said Keith Allman, Masco's President and Chief Executive Officer. "International markets remained strong with sales growth of 7 percent in local currency. Lower volumes, foreign currency and higher operational costs pressured operating margins in the quarter."

"For the full year 2022, we delivered 4 percent sales growth against a 17 percent comp in 2021, and 2 percent adjusted earnings per share growth," continued Allman. "In 2022, despite higher operational costs and softening demand, we delivered earnings growth for our shareholders and executed our capital deployment strategy by returning approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends."

"In 2023, we believe the near-term demand environment will remain challenging," said Allman. "We are preparing for volumes overall to be down in the low double-digit range and anticipate adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share. Despite the expected near-term market softness, we believe the long-term fundamentals of our repair and remodel markets remain strong. We are focused on capitalizing on these positive long-term demand trends by improving our margins and continuing to invest in growth opportunities. With our industry leading repair and remodel-oriented products in diverse channels, strong balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation, we believe Masco is well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value creation."

Dividend Declaration

Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share, a 2 percent increase, payable on March 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 23, 2023.

"The Board's decision to once again increase Masco's quarterly cash dividend is consistent with our capital allocation strategy of targeting a dividend payout ratio of approximately 30 percent with annual increases through a cycle," said Allman. "This increase underscores the strength of our company's financial position, our ability to generate consistent, strong free cash flow, and the Board's confidence in Masco's future."

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The 2022 fourth quarter and full year supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,923 $ 2,022 $ 8,680 $ 8,375 Cost of sales 1,378 1,403 5,967 5,512 Gross profit 545 619 2,713 2,863 Selling, general and administrative expenses 334 356 1,390 1,413 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 26 45 26 45 Operating profit 185 218 1,297 1,405 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (26 ) (25 ) (108 ) (278 ) Other, net - (1 ) 4 (439 ) (26 ) (26 ) (104 ) (717 ) Income before income taxes 159 192 1,193 688 Income tax expense 33 52 288 210 Net income 126 140 905 478 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11 8 61 68 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 115 $ 132 $ 844 $ 410 Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Net income $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 3.63 $ 1.62 Average diluted common shares outstanding 227 245 232 251 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 1,923 $ 2,022 $ 8,680 $ 8,375 Gross profit, as reported $ 545 $ 619 $ 2,713 $ 2,863 Rationalization charges 23 2 32 4 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 568 $ 621 $ 2,745 $ 2,867 Gross margin, as reported 28.3 % 30.6 % 31.3 % 34.2 % Gross margin, as adjusted 29.5 % 30.7 % 31.6 % 34.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 334 $ 356 $ 1,390 $ 1,413 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported 17.4 % 17.6 % 16.0 % 16.9 % Operating profit, as reported $ 185 $ 218 $ 1,297 $ 1,405 Rationalization charges 23 2 32 4 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 26 45 26 45 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 234 $ 265 $ 1,355 $ 1,454 Operating margin, as reported 9.6 % 10.8 % 14.9 % 16.8 % Operating margin, as adjusted 12.2 % 13.1 % 15.6 % 17.4 % Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 159 $ 192 $ 1,193 $ 688 Rationalization charges 23 2 32 4 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 26 45 26 45 Pension (reversion) costs associated with terminated plans - (7 ) - 415 Fair value adjustment to contingent earnout obligation (1) - 2 (24 ) 16 (Gain) loss on sale of business (2) - - (2 ) 18 (Gain) on preferred stock redemption - - - (14 ) (Earnings) loss from equity investments, net - (4 ) 6 (11 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 168 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 208 230 1,231 1,329 Tax at 24% rate (25% for 2021) (49 ) (57 ) (295 ) (332 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11 8 61 68 Net income, as adjusted $ 148 $ 165 $ 875 $ 929 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 3.77 $ 3.70 Average diluted common shares outstanding 227 245 232 251

(1) Represents income for the year ended December 31, 2022 and expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 from the revaluation of contingent consideration related to a prior acquisition. (2) Represents a pre-tax post-closing gain related to the finalization of working capital items related to the divestiture of Hüppe GmbH ("Hüppe") for the year ended December 31, 2022. Represents a loss related to the divestiture of Hüppe for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Net income per common share $ 3.06 $ 3.36 Rationalization charges 0.04 0.04 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 3.10 $ 3.40 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited December 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash investments $ 452 $ 926 Receivables 1,149 1,171 Inventories 1,236 1,216 Prepaid expenses and other 109 109 Total Current Assets 2,946 3,422 Property and equipment, net 975 896 Goodwill 537 568 Other intangible assets, net 350 388 Operating lease right-of-use assets 266 187 Other assets 113 114 Total Assets $ 5,187 $ 5,575 Liabilities Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 877 $ 1,045 Notes payable 205 10 Accrued liabilities 807 884 Total Current Liabilities 1,889 1,939 Long-term debt 2,946 2,949 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 255 172 Other liabilities 339 437 Total Liabilities 5,429 5,497 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 20 22 Equity (262 ) 56 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,187 $ 5,575

As of December 31, 2022 2021 Other Financial Data Working Capital Days Receivable days 53 51 Inventory days 80 85 Payable days 68 66 Working capital $ 1,508 $ 1,342 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 17.4 % 16.0 % Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,123 $ 1,154 Working capital changes (283 ) (224 ) Net cash from operating activities 840 930 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Retirement of notes - (1,326 ) Purchase of Company common stock (914 ) (1,026 ) Cash dividends paid (258 ) (211 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (68 ) (43 ) Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs - 1,481 Proceeds from term loan 500 - Payment of term loan (300 ) - Debt extinguishment costs - (160 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1 5 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (17 ) (15 ) Decrease in debt, net (10 ) (3 ) Net cash for financing activities (1,066 ) (1,298 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (224 ) (128 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (57 ) Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed - 5 Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 1 - Proceeds from disposition of financial investments 1 171 Other, net (8 ) (3 ) Net cash for investing activities (230 ) (12 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments (18 ) (20 ) Cash and Cash Investments: Decrease for the year (474 ) (400 ) At January 1 926 1,326 At December 31 $ 452 $ 926

As of December 31, 2022 2021 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 452 $ 926 Revolver availability 1,000 1,000 Total Liquidity $ 1,452 $ 1,926 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,196 $ 1,228 (3 ) % $ 5,252 $ 5,135 2 % Operating profit, as reported $ 133 $ 156 $ 819 $ 929 Operating margin, as reported 11.1 % 12.7 % 15.6 % 18.1 % Rationalization charges 10 - 10 2 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity 5 - 5 - Operating profit, as adjusted 148 156 834 931 Operating margin, as adjusted 12.4 % 12.7 % 15.9 % 18.1 % Depreciation and amortization 25 25 98 101 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 173 $ 181 $ 932 $ 1,032 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 727 $ 794 (8 ) % $ 3,428 $ 3,240 6 % Operating profit, as reported $ 67 $ 85 $ 565 $ 581 Operating margin, as reported 9.2 % 10.7 % 16.5 % 17.9 % Rationalization charges 8 1 16 1 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - 1 1 1 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 26 45 26 45 Operating profit, as adjusted 101 132 608 628 Operating margin, as adjusted 13.9 % 16.6 % 17.7 % 19.4 % Depreciation and amortization 8 9 33 36 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 109 $ 141 $ 641 $ 664 Total Net sales $ 1,923 $ 2,022 (5 ) % $ 8,680 $ 8,375 4 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 200 $ 241 $ 1,384 $ 1,510 General corporate expense, net (15 ) (23 ) (87 ) (105 ) Operating profit, as reported 185 218 1,297 1,405 Operating margin, as reported 9.6 % 10.8 % 14.9 % 16.8 % Rationalization charges - segment 18 1 26 3 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment 5 1 6 1 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 26 45 26 45 Operating profit, as adjusted 234 265 1,355 1,454 Operating margin, as adjusted 12.2 % 13.1 % 15.6 % 17.4 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 33 34 131 137 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 8 13 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 269 $ 301 $ 1,494 $ 1,604 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change North American Net sales $ 1,547 $ 1,625 (5 ) % $ 6,978 $ 6,624 5 % Operating profit, as reported $ 155 $ 204 $ 1,116 $ 1,214 Operating margin, as reported 10.0 % 12.6 % 16.0 % 18.3 % Rationalization charges 18 1 26 3 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity 5 1 6 1 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 26 45 26 45 Operating profit, as adjusted 204 251 1,174 1,263 Operating margin, as adjusted 13.2 % 15.4 % 16.8 % 19.1 % Depreciation and amortization 20 21 84 87 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 224 $ 272 $ 1,258 $ 1,350 International Net sales $ 376 $ 397 (5 ) % $ 1,702 $ 1,751 (3 ) % Operating profit, as reported $ 45 $ 37 $ 268 $ 296 Operating margin, as reported 12.0 % 9.3 % 15.7 % 16.9 % Depreciation and amortization 13 13 47 50 EBITDA $ 58 $ 50 $ 315 $ 346 Total Net sales $ 1,923 $ 2,022 (5 ) % $ 8,680 $ 8,375 4 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 200 $ 241 $ 1,384 $ 1,510 General corporate expense, net (15 ) (23 ) (87 ) (105 ) Operating profit, as reported 185 218 1,297 1,405 Operating margin, as reported 9.6 % 10.8 % 14.9 % 16.8 % Rationalization charges - segment 18 1 26 3 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment 5 1 6 1 Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets 26 45 26 45 Operating profit, as adjusted 234 265 1,355 1,454 Operating margin, as adjusted 12.2 % 13.1 % 15.6 % 17.4 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 33 34 131 137 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 8 13 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 269 $ 301 $ 1,494 $ 1,604 Historical information is available on our website.

