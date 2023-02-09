LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.
2022 Fourth Quarter Results
- On a reported basis, compared to fourth quarter 2021:
- Net sales decreased 5 percent to $1,923 million; in local currency, net sales decreased 2 percent
- In local currency, North American sales decreased 5 percent and international sales increased 7 percent
- Gross margin decreased 230 basis points to 28.3 percent from 30.6 percent
- Operating margin decreased 120 basis points to 9.6 percent from 10.8 percent
- Net income decreased to $0.51 per share, compared to $0.55 per share
- Compared to fourth quarter 2021, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24 percent (25 percent for 2021), were as follows:
- Gross margin decreased 120 basis points to 29.5 percent from 30.7 percent
- Operating margin decreased 90 basis points to 12.2 percent from 13.1 percent
- Net income decreased to $0.65 per share, compared to $0.67 per share
- Liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter was $1,452 million (including availability under revolving credit facility)
- Plumbing Products' net sales decreased 3 percent; in local currency, sales increased 2 percent
- Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 8 percent
2022 Full Year Highlights
- Sales for the year increased 4 percent to $8,680 million; in local currency, sales increased 6 percent
- Operating profit declined 8 percent to $1,297 million; adjusted operating profit declined 7 percent to $1,355 million
- Returned $1,172 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- Earnings per share from continuing operations for the year grew 124 percent to $3.63 per share; adjusted earnings per share increased 2 percent to $3.77 per share from $3.70 per share
2022 Full Year Results
- On a reported basis, compared to full year 2021:
- Net sales increased 4 percent to $8,680 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions and divestitures, net sales increased 6 percent
- In local currency, North American sales increased 6 percent and international sales increased 8 percent
- Gross margin decreased 290 basis points to 31.3 percent from 34.2 percent
- Operating profit decreased 8 percent to $1,297 million from $1,405 million
- Operating margin decreased 190 basis points to 14.9 percent from 16.8 percent
- Net income increased to $3.63 per share, compared to $1.62 per share
- Compared to full year 2021, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24 percent (25 percent for 2021), were as follows:
- Gross margin decreased 260 basis points to 31.6 percent from 34.2 percent
- Operating profit decreased 7 percent to $1,355 million from $1,454 million
- Operating margin decreased 180 basis points to 15.6 percent from 17.4 percent
- Net income increased to $3.77 per share, compared to $3.70 per share
"In the fourth quarter, demand softened across product categories in North America, partially offset by selling price increases," said Keith Allman, Masco's President and Chief Executive Officer. "International markets remained strong with sales growth of 7 percent in local currency. Lower volumes, foreign currency and higher operational costs pressured operating margins in the quarter."
"For the full year 2022, we delivered 4 percent sales growth against a 17 percent comp in 2021, and 2 percent adjusted earnings per share growth," continued Allman. "In 2022, despite higher operational costs and softening demand, we delivered earnings growth for our shareholders and executed our capital deployment strategy by returning approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends."
"In 2023, we believe the near-term demand environment will remain challenging," said Allman. "We are preparing for volumes overall to be down in the low double-digit range and anticipate adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share. Despite the expected near-term market softness, we believe the long-term fundamentals of our repair and remodel markets remain strong. We are focused on capitalizing on these positive long-term demand trends by improving our margins and continuing to invest in growth opportunities. With our industry leading repair and remodel-oriented products in diverse channels, strong balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation, we believe Masco is well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value creation."
Dividend Declaration
Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share, a 2 percent increase, payable on March 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 23, 2023.
"The Board's decision to once again increase Masco's quarterly cash dividend is consistent with our capital allocation strategy of targeting a dividend payout ratio of approximately 30 percent with annual increases through a cycle," said Allman. "This increase underscores the strength of our company's financial position, our ability to generate consistent, strong free cash flow, and the Board's confidence in Masco's future."
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
1,923
$
2,022
$
8,680
$
8,375
Cost of sales
1,378
1,403
5,967
5,512
Gross profit
545
619
2,713
2,863
Selling, general and administrative expenses
334
356
1,390
1,413
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
26
45
26
45
Operating profit
185
218
1,297
1,405
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(26
)
(25
)
(108
)
(278
)
Other, net
-
(1
)
4
(439
)
(26
)
(26
)
(104
)
(717
)
Income before income taxes
159
192
1,193
688
Income tax expense
33
52
288
210
Net income
126
140
905
478
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
11
8
61
68
Net income attributable to Masco Corporation
$
115
$
132
$
844
$
410
Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted):
Net income
$
0.51
$
0.55
$
3.63
$
1.62
Average diluted common shares outstanding
227
245
232
251
MASCO CORPORATION
Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations
Net sales
$
1,923
$
2,022
$
8,680
$
8,375
Gross profit, as reported
$
545
$
619
$
2,713
$
2,863
Rationalization charges
23
2
32
4
Gross profit, as adjusted
$
568
$
621
$
2,745
$
2,867
Gross margin, as reported
28.3
%
30.6
%
31.3
%
34.2
%
Gross margin, as adjusted
29.5
%
30.7
%
31.6
%
34.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported
$
334
$
356
$
1,390
$
1,413
Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported
17.4
%
17.6
%
16.0
%
16.9
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
185
$
218
$
1,297
$
1,405
Rationalization charges
23
2
32
4
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
26
45
26
45
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
234
$
265
$
1,355
$
1,454
Operating margin, as reported
9.6
%
10.8
%
14.9
%
16.8
%
Operating margin, as adjusted
12.2
%
13.1
%
15.6
%
17.4
%
MASCO CORPORATION
Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported
$
159
$
192
$
1,193
$
688
Rationalization charges
23
2
32
4
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
26
45
26
45
Pension (reversion) costs associated with terminated plans
-
(7
)
-
415
Fair value adjustment to contingent earnout obligation (1)
-
2
(24
)
16
(Gain) loss on sale of business (2)
-
-
(2
)
18
(Gain) on preferred stock redemption
-
-
-
(14
)
(Earnings) loss from equity investments, net
-
(4
)
6
(11
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
168
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
208
230
1,231
1,329
Tax at 24% rate (25% for 2021)
(49
)
(57
)
(295
)
(332
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
11
8
61
68
Net income, as adjusted
$
148
$
165
$
875
$
929
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
0.65
$
0.67
$
3.77
$
3.70
Average diluted common shares outstanding
227
245
232
251
(1)
Represents income for the year ended December 31, 2022 and expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 from the revaluation of contingent consideration related to a prior acquisition.
(2)
Represents a pre-tax post-closing gain related to the finalization of working capital items related to the divestiture of Hüppe GmbH ("Hüppe") for the year ended December 31, 2022. Represents a loss related to the divestiture of Hüppe for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Low End
High End
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Net income per common share
$
3.06
$
3.36
Rationalization charges
0.04
0.04
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
3.10
$
3.40
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited
December 31, 2022 and 2021
(dollars in millions)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Balance Sheet
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash investments
$
452
$
926
Receivables
1,149
1,171
Inventories
1,236
1,216
Prepaid expenses and other
109
109
Total Current Assets
2,946
3,422
Property and equipment, net
975
896
Goodwill
537
568
Other intangible assets, net
350
388
Operating lease right-of-use assets
266
187
Other assets
113
114
Total Assets
$
5,187
$
5,575
Liabilities
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
877
$
1,045
Notes payable
205
10
Accrued liabilities
807
884
Total Current Liabilities
1,889
1,939
Long-term debt
2,946
2,949
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
255
172
Other liabilities
339
437
Total Liabilities
5,429
5,497
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
20
22
Equity
(262
)
56
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,187
$
5,575
As of December 31,
2022
2021
Other Financial Data
Working Capital Days
Receivable days
53
51
Inventory days
80
85
Payable days
68
66
Working capital
$
1,508
$
1,342
Working capital as a % of sales (LTM)
17.4
%
16.0
%
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(dollars in millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities:
Cash provided by operating activities
$
1,123
$
1,154
Working capital changes
(283
)
(224
)
Net cash from operating activities
840
930
Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities:
Retirement of notes
-
(1,326
)
Purchase of Company common stock
(914
)
(1,026
)
Cash dividends paid
(258
)
(211
)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(68
)
(43
)
Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs
-
1,481
Proceeds from term loan
500
-
Payment of term loan
(300
)
-
Debt extinguishment costs
-
(160
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
1
5
Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(17
)
(15
)
Decrease in debt, net
(10
)
(3
)
Net cash for financing activities
(1,066
)
(1,298
)
Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(224
)
(128
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(57
)
Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed
-
5
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
1
-
Proceeds from disposition of financial investments
1
171
Other, net
(8
)
(3
)
Net cash for investing activities
(230
)
(12
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments
(18
)
(20
)
Cash and Cash Investments:
Decrease for the year
(474
)
(400
)
At January 1
926
1,326
At December 31
$
452
$
926
As of December 31,
2022
2021
Liquidity
Cash and cash investments
$
452
$
926
Revolver availability
1,000
1,000
Total Liquidity
$
1,452
$
1,926
MASCO CORPORATION
Segment Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Plumbing Products
Net sales
$
1,196
$
1,228
(3
) %
$
5,252
$
5,135
2
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
133
$
156
$
819
$
929
Operating margin, as reported
11.1
%
12.7
%
15.6
%
18.1
%
Rationalization charges
10
-
10
2
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity
5
-
5
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
148
156
834
931
Operating margin, as adjusted
12.4
%
12.7
%
15.9
%
18.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
25
25
98
101
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
173
$
181
$
932
$
1,032
Decorative Architectural Products
Net sales
$
727
$
794
(8
) %
$
3,428
$
3,240
6
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
67
$
85
$
565
$
581
Operating margin, as reported
9.2
%
10.7
%
16.5
%
17.9
%
Rationalization charges
8
1
16
1
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity
-
1
1
1
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
26
45
26
45
Operating profit, as adjusted
101
132
608
628
Operating margin, as adjusted
13.9
%
16.6
%
17.7
%
19.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
8
9
33
36
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
109
$
141
$
641
$
664
Total
Net sales
$
1,923
$
2,022
(5
) %
$
8,680
$
8,375
4
%
Operating profit, as reported - segment
$
200
$
241
$
1,384
$
1,510
General corporate expense, net
(15
)
(23
)
(87
)
(105
)
Operating profit, as reported
185
218
1,297
1,405
Operating margin, as reported
9.6
%
10.8
%
14.9
%
16.8
%
Rationalization charges - segment
18
1
26
3
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment
5
1
6
1
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
26
45
26
45
Operating profit, as adjusted
234
265
1,355
1,454
Operating margin, as adjusted
12.2
%
13.1
%
15.6
%
17.4
%
Depreciation and amortization - segment
33
34
131
137
Depreciation and amortization - other
2
2
8
13
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
269
$
301
$
1,494
$
1,604
MASCO CORPORATION
North American and International Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
North American
Net sales
$
1,547
$
1,625
(5
) %
$
6,978
$
6,624
5
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
155
$
204
$
1,116
$
1,214
Operating margin, as reported
10.0
%
12.6
%
16.0
%
18.3
%
Rationalization charges
18
1
26
3
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity
5
1
6
1
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
26
45
26
45
Operating profit, as adjusted
204
251
1,174
1,263
Operating margin, as adjusted
13.2
%
15.4
%
16.8
%
19.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
20
21
84
87
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
224
$
272
$
1,258
$
1,350
International
Net sales
$
376
$
397
(5
) %
$
1,702
$
1,751
(3
) %
Operating profit, as reported
$
45
$
37
$
268
$
296
Operating margin, as reported
12.0
%
9.3
%
15.7
%
16.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
13
13
47
50
EBITDA
$
58
$
50
$
315
$
346
Total
Net sales
$
1,923
$
2,022
(5
) %
$
8,680
$
8,375
4
%
Operating profit, as reported - segment
$
200
$
241
$
1,384
$
1,510
General corporate expense, net
(15
)
(23
)
(87
)
(105
)
Operating profit, as reported
185
218
1,297
1,405
Operating margin, as reported
9.6
%
10.8
%
14.9
%
16.8
%
Rationalization charges - segment
18
1
26
3
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment
5
1
6
1
Impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets
26
45
26
45
Operating profit, as adjusted
234
265
1,355
1,454
Operating margin, as adjusted
12.2
%
13.1
%
15.6
%
17.4
%
Depreciation and amortization - segment
33
34
131
137
Depreciation and amortization - other
2
2
8
13
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
269
$
301
$
1,494
$
1,604
