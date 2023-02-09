The House of Representatives of the Netherlands has voted to end net metering. It the Dutch Senate approves the proposal, it could usher in a new era for rooftop PV, with storage becoming crucial for the country's energy transition.The Dutch House of Representatives has approved a legal proposal submitted by Energy Minister Rob Jetten to phase out the country's net-metering scheme, with a narrow majority. "Maintaining the net metering mechanism puts a brake on the long-term growth of the rooftop solar market and thus the energy transition and it is therefore important that this proposal is adopted," ...

