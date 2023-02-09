3BL Alerts: AmerisourceBergen Releases 2022 ESG Report To Share Progress and Impact on Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / 3BL Alerts - AmerisourceBergen (AB), a global healthcare company, released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report and Reporting Index, which are both available through a microsite, contain detailed information on ESG performance and the company's commitment to fostering a positive impact on the planet and all people. For the fifth year in a row, selected material topics and indicators contained in the report and disclosure index have been assured by ERM Certification and Verification Services.

"At AmerisourceBergen, we are dedicated to sustaining a healthy planet and improving human and animal health through innovation, strategic investments, critical partnerships, and corporate stewardship," said Gina Clark, EVP, Chief Communications & Administration Officer at AmerisourceBergen. "As our global footprint continues to grow, so does our responsibility as global citizens. I'm proud of all that we have achieved as we continue to advance our ESG journey. We will continue to prioritize efforts and initiatives that protect and care for the health and wellbeing of our customers, team members, and the communities where we live and work."

AmerisourceBergen is continuously focused on operating as a responsible business and advancing ESG initiatives to create healthier futures around the world. Most recently, AmerisourceBergen was included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook - the world's most comprehensive publication on corporate sustainability - as a result of the company's high scores within its industry on S&P Global's 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

AmerisourceBergen's ESG strategy centers on three key priorities:

Purpose-Driven Team Members: Around the globe, AB engages team members and fosters a diverse and inclusive workforce in which our purpose is shared and individually is celebrated. Highlights include:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Led by Ann Anaya, who assumed the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Global Diversity Officer in 2022, the DEI team oversees the governance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), the DEI Global Council, and employee resource groups (ERGs). In FY22, the team accelerated a culture of belonging and embraced our diverse workforce by measuring our global workforce representation against external benchmarks and, internally, launched a Global Inclusion Index to measure inclusion across the enterprise.

Led by Ann Anaya, who assumed the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Global Diversity Officer in 2022, the DEI team oversees the governance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), the DEI Global Council, and employee resource groups (ERGs). In FY22, the team accelerated a culture of belonging and embraced our diverse workforce by measuring our global workforce representation against external benchmarks and, internally, launched a Global Inclusion Index to measure inclusion across the enterprise. Caring for Team Members: AB launched the Employee Experience (EX) survey to all team members, designed to help the company better understand and take action on employee feedback and sentiment while measuring cultural inclusion, team member satisfaction, and engagement. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen introduced support for fertility, adoption, and maternity care, including mental health support, and assistance for nursing mothers as part of our comprehensive benefits and compensation package.

Resilient and Sustainable Operations: AB is committed to efficient and responsible operations across its global supply chain, accelerating the delivery of medications and healthcare services while fostering diversity in the supplier base and partnerships to reduce environmental impact. Highlights include:

Climate & Energy Management: AB has a fully verified science-based target to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 54.6% by FY2032 from a FY2019 base year. AmerisourceBergen also commits that 82% of its suppliers by spend, covering purchased goods and services, will have science-based targets by FY2027; joined the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Care Sector Climate Pledge.

AB has a fully verified science-based target to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 54.6% by FY2032 from a FY2019 base year. AmerisourceBergen also commits that 82% of its suppliers by spend, covering purchased goods and services, will have science-based targets by FY2027; joined the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Care Sector Climate Pledge. Waste Management, Recycling & Sustainable Packaging: AB launched a short-dated medication specials solution, which offers customers access to products nearing their expiration date at a discounted price to reduce supply chain waste. Alliance Healthcare in the UK reduced single-use plastic secondary packaging within the business by 60% over three years as part of its Getting Drastic with Plastic campaign.

AB launched a short-dated medication specials solution, which offers customers access to products nearing their expiration date at a discounted price to reduce supply chain waste. Alliance Healthcare in the UK reduced single-use plastic secondary packaging within the business by 60% over three years as part of its Getting Drastic with Plastic campaign. Supplier Diversity: AmerisourceBergen piloted its Marketplace platform to connect verified manufacturers, over 30% of which are diverse, with our independent pharmacy customers to help them secure inventory and community needs through diverse solutions.

AmerisourceBergen piloted its Marketplace platform to connect verified manufacturers, over 30% of which are diverse, with our independent pharmacy customers to help them secure inventory and community needs through diverse solutions. Tackling Global Healthcare Challenges: Leveraged our critical position in the supply chain to promote awareness of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a significant global public health issue.

Healthy Communities for All: AB inspires equitable access to healthcare services within global communities and patient populations by striving to make programs and medication accessible where needed most. Highlights include:

AmerisourceBergen Foundation: An independent, not-for-profit charitable giving organization, the Foundation donated more than $6.3 million to over 80 non-profit partners across the globe in 2022. Funds included support for emergency disaster relief, vaccine equity programs, and humanitarian efforts.

An independent, not-for-profit charitable giving organization, the Foundation donated more than $6.3 million to over 80 non-profit partners across the globe in 2022. Funds included support for emergency disaster relief, vaccine equity programs, and humanitarian efforts. Corporate Giving: AB and Alliance Healthcare together provided more than $4.7 million in financial contributions to community-based organizations and global non-profits, and more than $3.5 million in over-the-counter product donations to organizations such as Americares, Feeding America, and Direct Relief.

AB and Alliance Healthcare together provided more than $4.7 million in financial contributions to community-based organizations and global non-profits, and more than $3.5 million in over-the-counter product donations to organizations such as Americares, Feeding America, and Direct Relief. Expanding access to healthcare : In FY22, we strove to address healthcare inequities through numerous programs: Alphega Pharmacy, part of Alliance Healthcare, partnered with APCR (Alliance of Chronic Patients in Romania) to organize a mobile unit staffed by health practitioners to conduct routine medical tests for more than 1,200 Romanians in underserved areas; World Courier supported Direct to Patient (DtP) decentralized clinical trials in 80 countries, making it easier for patients to participate in clinical research by moving all or part of the study to their homes, enhancing access and providing more trial data representing more diverse populations; and we continued to offer comprehensive translation services to remove language barriers to better understand patient needs, ultimately reducing hospital readmissions as part of patient support services. We hosted healthcare industry executives, community oncology providers, and patient-care advocates at our first-ever Disparities in Cancer Care Summit to support our broader commitment to integrate health equity into our products and services.

: In FY22, we strove to address healthcare inequities through numerous programs: Alphega Pharmacy, part of Alliance Healthcare, partnered with APCR (Alliance of Chronic Patients in Romania) to organize a mobile unit staffed by health practitioners to conduct routine medical tests for more than 1,200 Romanians in underserved areas; World Courier supported Direct to Patient (DtP) decentralized clinical trials in 80 countries, making it easier for patients to participate in clinical research by moving all or part of the study to their homes, enhancing access and providing more trial data representing more diverse populations; and we continued to offer comprehensive translation services to remove language barriers to better understand patient needs, ultimately reducing hospital readmissions as part of patient support services. We hosted healthcare industry executives, community oncology providers, and patient-care advocates at our first-ever Disparities in Cancer Care Summit to support our broader commitment to integrate health equity into our products and services. Supporting Global Crises: AmerisourceBergen and the AmerisourceBergen Foundation have collectively provided nearly $1 million to support relief efforts across communities in and around Ukraine.

For more information on the 2022 ESG Report, please visit: https://esg.amerisourcebergen.com/.

In addition to external assurance and verification, this report has been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards 2021. The ESG Reporting Index is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), World Economic Forum (WEF) Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

