Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nexstim Oyj receives observation status (86/23)

Yesterday, February 8, 2023, Nexstim Oyj (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Nexstim Oyj (NXTMS, ISIN code FI4000506811, order book ID 103571) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.