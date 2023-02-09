Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
WKN: A3CMUG ISIN: FI4000506811 Ticker-Symbol: 5NX 
Frankfurt
09.02.23
09:18 Uhr
3,910 Euro
-0,095
-2,37 %
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2023 | 14:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nexstim Oyj receives observation status (86/23)

Yesterday, February 8, 2023, Nexstim Oyj (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company had applied for delisting of its shares from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Nexstim Oyj (NXTMS, ISIN code FI4000506811, order book ID 103571) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
