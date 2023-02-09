YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Introduces Special Menu Items for Valentine's Day

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced the launch of its Valentine's Day special menu items and promotion, which will be available from February 11-14, 2023 in all restaurant locations.

The Valentine's Day special menu items will feature Lobster Ramen as well as Yoshiharu's new signature dish, the Tonkotsu Crispy Ramen with Spicy Tuna Lobster. For a limited time, customers can try a combination plate which includes both new selections for $45. Following the end of the promotion period on February 14, 2023, the Lobster Ramen and Tonkotsu Crispy Ramen with Spicy Tuna Lobster will each be sold individually.

"The new special menu items we've introduced displays our ability to add a contemporary flair to our flagship ramen offerings," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "As we look for new ways to enhance our menu, we will continue to capitalize on special occasions through innovative new dishes and promotions. This is a direct reflection of our mission to introduce a modernized Japanese dining experience to our valued customers, and we look forward to further expanding our reach."

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of their 2016 debut and has continued to expand their top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating eight restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

