Entrepreneurship Summit Inc.: The Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 Proudly Announces its First Key Note Speaker, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, John C. Maxwell

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / The Entrepreneurship Summit will begin with a high energy Grand Opening Ceremony that will remind its audiences of the power of entrepreneurship. The two day event will focus on bringing business owners and industry leaders of all demographic backgrounds together, to provide them with knowledge, resources and drive economic growth.

The Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 will take place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, September 13th & 14th, 2023 with world renowned keynote speaker, John C. Maxwell . John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books in fifty languages. Maxwell was identified as the most popular leadership expert in the world by Inc. Magazine.

"Growth is the only guarantee that tomorrow will be better." - John C. Maxwell

The event will launch in the leading region for economic growth in Southern California's third-largest metropolitan area, The Inland Empire. It was recognized as one of the Best Places to Invest in 2020 by Crowdstreet and The Wall Street Journal. The OC Register documented the Inland Empire's economic growth, with a 4.2% growth in the over all economy and expected 2.2% growth in 2023 with Ontario, California leading the way. The Inland Empire is a prime area for entrepreneurs to flourish and the Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 will enhance that growth.

The Entrepreneurship Summit 2023's full line up of speakers and panelists will be released in May, along with details of the much anticipated ES Business Proposal Award Submission; an opportunity for three entrepreneurs to present their proposals live on stage, where the winner will receive investment capital and an initial grant of $10,000.

About Entrepreneurship Summit Inc.

The Entrepreneurship Summit Inc. is an economic community development corporation that focuses on bringing business owners and industry leaders of all demographic backgrounds together to create impact and economic growth. In addition, the Entrepreneurship Summit Inc. also focuses on bringing resources to new entrepreneurs and assists various minority groups in their entrepreneurship journey.

