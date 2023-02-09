CACI Sponsors 2022 Great Minds in STEM Honoree Welcome Event

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) was a proud corporate sponsor of the Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Class of 2022 Honoree Welcome event, celebrating the honoree formal induction into the GMiS Scholars Society. This past year, CACI's Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) team joined more than 3,000 students and STEM professionals from across the country to support GMiS's mission of recognizing the achievements of role models in STEM and promoting STEM careers within underserved communities.

At this event, 80 students were formally inducted into the GMiS Scholars Society and received a scholarship to support their academic pursuits. CACI presented scholarships to five of the students. These future STEM leaders were commended for their perseverance and drive and were encouraged to use the conference as an opportunity to establish professional relationships with those around them. CACI's D&I team enthusiastically learned about students' aspirations and spoke to them about CACI's wide range of STEM opportunities.

CACI's sponsorship of GMiS is one of many ways in which the company has honored its commitment to inclusive culture and allyship. CACI has earned its place among the top employers in multiple categories, including ones that recognize women, minorities, military veterans, and college graduates. Additionally, CACI is a proud sponsor of the Women in Technology (WIT) and the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA). Through CACI's culture and support of GMiS and similarly inclusive organizations, the company fulfills its aim of driving diverse talent to CACI and the next generation of STEM leaders.

To learn more about how you can become involved in the company's inclusive culture, explore career opportunities at CACI .

ABOUT CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com .

