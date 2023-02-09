New Feature Allows Users to Prioritize Bandwidth for Any Application on the Fly Ensuring Blazing Fast Speeds with Strong Security of Encrypted VPN

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced enhancements to Bitdefender Premium Virtual Private Network (VPN) Service designed to bolster security, privacy and speed for consumers. The service now offers App Traffic Optimizer, a unique feature that allows users to prioritize and shift bandwidth to any application of their choice in real-time, maximizing the online experience while ensuring uninterrupted privacy protection.

Consumers are conducting more of their personal lives online from banking to telemedicine, bill paying, shopping, in addition to working from home. Although the majority of internet users are concerned about privacy and security of personal data, recent surveys show that fewer than 40% use a VPN due in part to perceived degradation of applications and slowdown of internet speed.

With traditional VPN services, applications compete for available bandwidth often resulting in dropped connections during video conference calls or interruptions when gaming or streaming movies. The App Traffic Optimizer feature of Bitdefender Premium VPN helps solve this issue by allowing users to prioritize and adjust in real-time which applications receive the bulk of their bandwidth resulting in an exceptional user experience without compromising privacy and data protection.

"Cybercriminals continue to target personal information to steal identities or sell credentials on the dark web for profit; whereas advertisers are legally collecting data on user behavior including preferences, purchases and website visits," said Ciprian Istrate, vice president, Bitdefender Consumer Solutions. "VPNs prove exceptional for protecting privacy however; most consumers will sacrifice safety to preserve their online experience. With App Traffic Optimizer added to Bitdefender Premium VPN there no longer needs to be a choice. You get advanced antivirus, encryption, anti-tracking, ad-blocking and now greater control over how well your favorite applications perform."

Bitdefender Premium VPN Key Features

Powerful Encryption for All Web Traffic -- Securely encrypt all incoming and outgoing web traffic for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices leveraging over 4,000 Bitdefender VPN servers across 49 countries. Keep online identities and activities safe from hackers, ISPs and others for safe online streaming and downloads, with no traffic logs.

-- Securely encrypt all incoming and outgoing web traffic for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices leveraging over 4,000 Bitdefender VPN servers across 49 countries. Keep online identities and activities safe from hackers, ISPs and others for safe online streaming and downloads, with no traffic logs. App Traffic Optimizer -- Prioritize selected applications and services to ensure maximum bandwidth and connection speeds. Reduce connection disruptions and slowdowns to ensure optimal application performance with the strong security of VPN encryption.

-- Prioritize selected applications and services to ensure maximum bandwidth and connection speeds. Reduce connection disruptions and slowdowns to ensure optimal application performance with the strong security of VPN encryption. Built-In Ad Blocker for Better Browsing Experience -- Native ad blocker module removes ads, banners, pop-ups and video ads from websites for a better browsing experience. Blocking intrusive ads reduces the risk of adware and malware, and helps users save bandwidth while reclaiming the entire screen for relevant content only.

-- Native ad blocker module removes ads, banners, pop-ups and video ads from websites for a better browsing experience. Blocking intrusive ads reduces the risk of adware and malware, and helps users save bandwidth while reclaiming the entire screen for relevant content only. Prevent Online Profiling With Anti-Tracker -- Block advertisers, websites and other third-parties from collecting data such as device type, location, web queries, shopping preferences and more. Preventing the collection of such data not only protects consumer privacy, it can speed performance of users' devices.

-- Block advertisers, websites and other third-parties from collecting data such as device type, location, web queries, shopping preferences and more. Preventing the collection of such data not only protects consumer privacy, it can speed performance of users' devices. Achieve System-Wide Protection -- As opposed to web browser extensions that only offer privacy within that browser, Bitdefender VPN Premium blocks disrupting ads and tracking modules across the user's entire device without slowing down systems or leaving gaps in defense.

-- As opposed to web browser extensions that only offer privacy within that browser, Bitdefender VPN Premium blocks disrupting ads and tracking modules across the user's entire device without slowing down systems or leaving gaps in defense. Whitelist Trusted Websites -- Easily make exceptions to ad blocking and anti-tracking features as desired, by adding the URLs of specific, trusted domains to a whitelist. This enables VPN users to ensure secure, encrypted browsing while accessing websites that might otherwise not load properly when tracking codes are blocked.

Availability

Bitdefender Premium VPN is available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS devices. The new App Traffic Optimizer feature is now available at no additional cost to all current users with a valid subscription via an update, and to free and trial customers. For more information or to purchase Bitdefender Premium VPN visit https://www.bitdefender.com/solutions/vpn.html.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005054/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com