Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Surpasses Three Million Users

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that its cloud communication platform now supports over three million end users* globally.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "This is phenomenal news which we are very proud to announce. The substantial growth of users since we acquired NetSapiens® is a direct result of the hard work of our amazing team. I knew the partnership would be a perfect marriage. The combination of a telecom service provider and a software platform developer is the perfect way to build the best UCaaS platform in the market. We are now fully seeing the synergies from that marriage. This is why we remain the fastest growing UCaaS platform provider in the country."

Mihaylo added "The use of this platform allows Crexendo to offer our VIP all-in-one cloud communications solution with a 100% uptime guarantee. Our solutions offer Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Phone communications for customers of all sizes. The confidence we have in the system and our commitment to enhance the platform is a substantial benefit to all of software platform licensees. This announcement proves we continue to be on the right track with the best UCaaS platform in the industry and should continue to increase shareholder value."

Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer stated "As Steve indicated we joined Crexendo because we knew that the combination of teams would bring us to the next level and give us the resources to continue to update, improve and provide the best UCaaS software platform. I am excited about our rapid growth, and this is just one of many major milestones we will continue to announce."

* Users are defined as UCaaS application user seats including but not limited to applications such as conference bridges, call queues, auto attendants, trunks.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo® (i) believing that the substantial growth of users since NetSapiens® acquisition is a direct result of the hard work of our amazing team and that it would be a perfect marriage; (ii) believing the combination of a telecom service provider and a software platform developer is a perfect combination to build the best UCaaS platform in the market and that it is now fully seeing the synergies from that combination; (iii) believing the combination is why it remains the fastest growing UCaaS platform provider in the country; (iv) believing the use of this platform allows it to offer the VIP platform; (v) believing that the confidence it has in the system is a substantial benefit to all of software platform licensees; (vi) continues to work to build the best operating system in the industry and that this announcement proves it is on the right track and should continue to increase shareholder value; (vii) believing the combination of teams would bring us to the next level and give us the resources to continue to update, improve and provide the best UCaaS software platform and (viii) and this is just one of many major milestones that will continue to be announced.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738730/Crexendo-Surpasses-Three-Million-Users