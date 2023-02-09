Students Go Behind the Scenes at the CMA Awards To Discover the Power of STEAM in a New Virtual Field Trip From Discovery Education and the Country Music Association

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / The Country Music Association and Discovery Education today announced a new virtual experience from their Working In Harmony: Every Voice is Instrumental educational initiative. Country Music's Biggest Night: STEAM Takes the Spotlight Virtual Field Trip shows students in grades 6-12 how science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) drive innovation in Country Music.

Premiering February 16th at 1 PM ET and available on-demand, this first-of-its-kind experience takes students behind the scenes of a major music event to discover the processes and people that make the televised production seem effortless. Students will meet the various STEAM professionals with diverse skills and backgrounds that help make Country Music's Biggest Night a reality. By introducing students to critical behind-the-scenes professions, which include stage management, hair and makeup, production, and security, the Country Music's Biggest Night: STEAM Takes the Spotlight Virtual Field Trip pulls back the curtain on the CMA Awards, the longest-running annual music awards program on network television. Learn more and register here.

"STEAM is incredibly important to the arts, including the Country Music industry," said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "In partnership with Discovery Education, students now have a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the exciting inner workings of Country Music's Biggest Night that shows both how a production of this magnitude comes together and the talented people behind the scenes that make it happen. Our hope is for students to see themselves in these roles, inspiring their ambitions beyond the classroom."

An accompanying educator guide and multiple classroom activities provide teachers with materials and activities for before, during, and after the virtual field trip. This virtual field trip (VFT) is part of Working in Harmony: Every Voice is Instrumental, an educational initiative targeting students and educators in grades 3-12. Through this initiative, students receive a suite of no-cost digital resources that help them learn about the many career opportunities offered within the Country Music industry. Working in Harmony also includes multiple types of standards-aligned resources that demonstrate how Country Music is driven by bold ideas and a wide variety of unique STEAM careers and diverse professionals.

"We know educators are always looking for fun and relatable ways to connect what they teach to the real world. We also know that students love to explore their career interests through 'real life' examples. This new virtual field trip taking students behind-the-scenes of the CMA Awards provides teachers ready-to-use resources and engaging, on-demand digital content to explore how STEAM is changing the world," said Amy Nakamoto, Discovery Education General Manager of Social Impact.

Learn more about Working in Harmony at CMAWorkinginHarmony.com or within Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, CMA is the premier trade association of the Country Music industry. Representing professionals making a living in Country Music globally, the organization serves as a critical resource of support and information, honors excellence in the genre and provides a forum for industry leadership. CMA is dedicated to expanding Country Music around the world through a number of core programs and initiatives including the organization's three annual television properties-the CMA Awards, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas," all of which air on ABC. The organization's philanthropic arm, the CMA Foundation, works tirelessly to provide equitable access to music education in order to create impactful change for students and teachers across the United States.

About the CMA Foundation

The Country Music Association established the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), in 2011 to leverage strategic partnerships, professional development for qualified music teachers, and grant distribution to improve and withstand equitable music education programs for all students nationwide. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the CMA Foundation focuses on providing sustainability, advocacy, and accountability within music education by investing in various resources for students, schools, and communities.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

gmaliska@discoveryed.com

Catharine McNelly

CMA

cmcnelly@cmaworld.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738794/Students-Go-Behind-the-Scenes-at-the-CMA-Awards-To-Discover-the-Power-of-STEAM-in-a-New-Virtual-Field-Trip-From-Discovery-Education-and-the-Country-Music-Association