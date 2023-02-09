The Home Depot Furthers Investment in Renewable Energy at Stores, Installing 13 Megawatts of Solar Power Across California

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / The Home Depot is partnering with DSD Renewables (DSD) to install 13 megawatts (MW) of solar power on the rooftops at 25 store locations in California. This is a part of The Home Depot's renewable energy goal to produce or procure 100 percent renewable energy equivalent to the electricity needs for all Home Depot facilities by 2030.

Construction is set to start early this year. These panels will generate more than 17 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of clean energy annually and provide direct power to the different store locations.

Currently, the company operates rooftop solar farms on more than 80 stores and electricity-generating fuel cells in more than 200 stores.

"Reducing The Home Depot's environmental impact is essential to our efforts to build a better business, workplace and world," said Ron Jarvis, vice president and chief sustainability officer for The Home Depot. "Harnessing power from the sun is essential to our renewable electricity aims, and we're happy to work with DSD as we expand our solar program and continue to invest in alternative energy solutions."

The two companies will continue working together on solar projects expanding this renewable energy usage in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Massachusetts, with additional projects planned in Arizona, California, Illinois and New York.

"We are excited to deploy our industry-leading capabilities across this significant new portfolio and play a role in helping The Home Depot achieve its sustainability goals," said Jason Chiang, senior director of Direct Origination at DSD.

Recently, the company announced its largest solar energy project to date, purchasing 100 MW of solar energy which will generate the approximate equivalent of nearly eight percent of the company's total electricity usage.

