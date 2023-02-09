Anzeige
Acoustech Systems Secures Global Patent Protection for Ultrasonic Machining Innovations

Acoustech grows global leadership position with 12 patents across Europe, Japan, Korea, and Canada

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Acoustech Systems, a USA-based leader in ultrasonic-assisted machining for semiconductor, aerospace, and defense companies, has been awarded global patent protection for machining advanced materials used for semiconductors, jet engines and critical military equipment.

Acoustech Systems, Thursday, February 9, 2023, Press release picture

Christopher Williams, CEO of Acoustech Systems explains, "Semiconductor processing equipment manufacturers and ceramic matrix composites in the aerospace and defense markets all need specialized machining capabilities with improved precision, feature shaping, and scalability. Acoustech helps customers achieve these results through custom application design and ultrasonic modules that can be retrofit to legacy machining equipment."

The international race for intellectual property development and manufacturing innovation has accelerated. Introduction of an Executive Order to increase semiconductor funding has been matched with bipartisan support to secure and protect the defense industrial supply chain.

Acoustech has secured additional contracts with the world's most innovative semiconductor and aerospace companies to help outpace competitors with cost-effective manufacturing and machining of advanced materials.

"Demand for ultrasonic assisted machining has been very strong in January. Customers now have a better understanding of the benefits that ultrasonic technology can unlock and how it can improve R&D, innovation, and the bottom line," said Nick Noble, Director of Business Development at Acoustech Systems.

All Acoustech Systems products are designed, engineered, sourced, and manufactured in the USA. To learn more about customer ultrasonic machining application design, fill out the application survey on Acoustech's website.

About Acoustech:

Acoustech Systems is a sustainable manufacturing company that builds revolutionary ultrasonic technology for industry-standard machining equipment. Acoustech's technology delivers quantitatively improved surface finish, productivity, and profitability, to companies working with hard-to-machine materials (e.g. ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, hard metal alloys, brittle materials, steel, glass, Inconel). Acoustech's technology has been validated by third party laboratories and is trusted by dozens of aerospace, defense, semiconductor, medical, and industrial customers. Visit www.acoustechsystems.com to learn more.

Media:

Christopher Williams, info@acoustechsystems.com

SOURCE: Acoustech Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738271/Acoustech-Systems-Secures-Global-Patent-Protection-for-Ultrasonic-Machining-Innovations

