UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Mobile Imaging Market is expected to display a steady growth of 6% due to the rising demand for portable devices from emergency department| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Feb. 9, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theMobile Imaging Market was valued at USD 30 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into the Product Type (X-Ray, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, Mammography, and Others); Patient Type (Pediatrics and Adults); End-users (Hospitals and Private Clinics, Home Healthcare Service Providers, and Others); Region/Country.





The mobile imaging market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the mobile imaging market. The Mobile Imaging market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Mobile Imaging market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Mobile imaging provides comprehensive X-Ray, EKG, and ultrasound services directly to medical facilities, homes, and businesses. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with the changing lifestyle prevalence such as increased alcohol consumption and smoking.For instance, Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. Furthermore, technological advancements in imaging technology and the integration of the internet with the equipment are also responsible for the market growth of mobile imaging.

Factors such as rapid technological advancement and increasing demand for homecare facilities are important factors responsible for the market growth of the mobile imaging market.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has a staggering effect and a negative impact on the global economy due to imposed lockdowns and government restrictions. However, the market for non-invasive prenatal testing witnessed steady growth even during the pandemic. This mainly owing to the growing need for the testing of COVID-19 suspects and the companies also started providing at-home diagnostic facilities for various diseases.

Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into x-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, mammography, and others. Among them, the x-ray segment holds a considerable share of the market. The rising number of hospitals and diagnostic centers along with the higher adoption of non-invasive & procedures attributes to the segmental growth of the x-ray segment .

Based on patient type, the market has been categorized into pediatrics and adults. The adult segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders among the adult population along with the continuously rising geriatric population is attributed to the market growth of the adult segment. For instance, as per the WHO, Between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%.

Based on the end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals and private clinics, home healthcare service providers, and others. Among them, the hospitals and private clinics segment hold a considerable share of the market. The hospitals and clinics deal with a large number of patients, these facilities require light, portable and effective equipment to deal with a large number of cases. Furthermore, rising demand from the emergency departments of the hospital also attributes to the growth of the segment.

Mobile Imaging Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to hold a considerable market share during the forecast period. The major factors such as the higher investment in research & development and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. For instance, the United States' investments in R&D increased by 13% in 2020 in comparison with 2018 which accounted for US$ 5,86,959 in 2018 and reached US$ 6,64,058 in 2020.

The major players targeting the market include

Accurate Imaging Inc.

Alliance Healthcare Services

Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

Front Rang Mobile Imaging Inc.

Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC

InHealth Group Ltd.

Radnet Inc

Tridentcare LLC

Atlantic Medical Imaging

Canon Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Mobile Imaging market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the mobile imaging market?

Which factors are influencing the mobile imaging market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the mobile imaging market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the mobile imaging market?

What are the demanding global regions of the mobile imaging market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Mobile Imaging Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market size 2021 USD 30 Million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Mobile Imaging Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance Healthcare Services, Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc., Front Rang Mobile Imaging Inc., Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC, InHealth Group Ltd., Radnet Inc, Tridentcare LLC, Atlantic Medical Imaging, and Canon Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product Type; By Patient Type; By End-User; By Region/Country

