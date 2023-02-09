Eneti Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

MONACO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) ("Eneti" or the "Company"), today reported its results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.



The Company also announced that on February 9, 2023 its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company's common shares.

The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include the impact of Seajacks International Limited's ("Seajacks") earnings, which was acquired on August 12, 2021. Since the completion of the acquisition, the operations of the Company are primarily those of Seajacks as the Company completed its exit from the dry bulk sector of the shipping industry in July 2021.

Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's GAAP net income was $11.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $46.6 million, compared to $21.3 million for the same period in 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 revenues primarily consisted of revenues generated by the Seajacks Scylla and Seajacks Zaratan, both of which completed their respective projects providing transportation and installation services for an offshore wind farm project in Taiwan and work on the Akita project. The Seajacks Scylla is currently en route to Europe for its next project, which is expected to commence in March 2023 and Seajacks Zaratan is expected to begin its next project in June 2023.

Vessel operating costs, including fuel costs and catering, and project costs are driven by vessel utilization rates. Mobilization, fuel and catering costs are typically recharged to clients but reported gross in both revenues and vessel operating costs.





For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's GAAP net loss was $34.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, including a loss of approximately $12.3 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, from the Company's equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.; and approximately $1.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in acquisition integration costs of Seajacks.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.9 million and EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $23.9 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the twelve months of 2022, the Company's GAAP net income was $104.9 million, or $2.74 per diluted share including a gain of approximately $54.9 million and cash dividend income of $0.6 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, from the Company's equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Total revenues for the twelve months of 2022 were $199.3 million compared to $144.0 million for the same period in 2021. The twelve months 2022 revenues were generated primarily by the Seajacks Scylla, which provided transportation and installation services for an offshore wind farm project in Taiwan throughout 2022 and the Seajacks Zaratan which worked on the Akita project from the second quarter of 2022 through year end. Higher utilization rates on all three of the NG2500Xs since the start of the second quarter of 2022, as well as a consultancy engagement have also contributed to revenues during 2022.

For the twelve months of 2021, the Company's GAAP net income was $20.2 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, including: a gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $57.4 million, or $3.53 per diluted share; transaction costs of approximately $49.6 million, or $3.04 per diluted share related to the acquisition of Seajacks; a gain on vessels sold of approximately $22.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted share; the write-off of $7.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to certain vessels that have been sold; and a gain of approximately $3.5 million and cash dividend income of $0.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from the Company's equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

EBITDA for the twelve months of 2022 was $140.3 million and EBITDA for the twelve months of 2021 was $59.6 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Liquidity

As of February 3, 2023, the Company had approximately $129.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, of which $1.9 million was restricted cash.

Newbuildings

The Company is currently under contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering ("DSME") for the construction of two next-generation offshore wind turbine installation vessels ("WTIV"). The aggregate contract price is approximately $654.8 million, of which $98.5 million has been paid. The vessels are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025. The estimated future payment dates and amounts are as follows (1) (dollars in thousands):

DSME1 DSME2 Q1 2023 $ - $ - Q2 2023 - - Q3 2023 33,036 32,441 Q4 2023 33,036 - Q1 2024 - - Q2 2024 - 32,441 Q3 2024 - 32,441 Q4 2024 198,217 - Q1 2025 - - Q2 2025 - 194,644 Total $ 264,289 $ 291,967

(1) These are estimates only and are subject to change as construction progresses.

Award of New Contracts

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, (i) signed two new contracts in NW Europe for between 75 and 102 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $5.7 million and $7.1 million of revenue in 2023, (ii) negotiated additional extensions for another NG2500-class vessel which have generated an additional €2.9 million over the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, and (iii) extended an existing contract for its NG14000X-class vessel which has generated an additional €2.6 million of revenue during the first quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Seajacks UK Limited also signed a contract with an undisclosed client to transport and install turbines for a project commencing in the first half of 2025. The contract will be performed by the Company's first of two NG16000X WTIVs currently under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in Korea. The vessel, to be named "Nessie", will be delivered by the shipyard during the fourth quarter of 2024. Inclusive of mobilization beginning early in the first quarter of 2025, the engagement is expected to be between 226 and 276 days and generate approximately €60 million to €73 million of net revenue after forecasted project costs.

Debt Overview

The Company's outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of December 31, 2022 and February 3, 2023, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of December 31, 2022 As of February 3, 2023 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding $175.0 Million Credit Facility $ 65,625 $ 65,625 Total $ 65,625 $ 65,625

The Company has undrawn availability under a $75.0 Million Revolving Loans tranche of the above-mentioned $175.0 Million Credit Facility.

Performance Bonds

As of February 3, 2023, performance bonds were issued on behalf of the Company for $1.9 million, which was cash collateralized.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Board of Directors declared, and the Company paid, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share totaling approximately $0.4 million.

On February 9, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on or about March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023. As of February 9, 2023, there were 38,446,394 common shares outstanding.

COVID-19

Since the beginning of the calendar year 2020, the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in China in December 2019 and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets. Although by 2021, many of these measures were relaxed, we cannot predict whether and to what degree emergency public health and other measures will be reinstituted in the event of any resurgence in the COVID-19 virus or any variants thereof. If the COVID-19 pandemic continues on a prolonged basis or becomes more severe, the adverse impact on the global economy may continue and our operations and cash flows may be negatively impacted. The COVID-19 outbreak continues to rapidly evolve, with periods of improvement followed by periods of higher infection rates, along with the development of new disease variants, such as the Delta and Omicron variants, in various geographical areas throughout the world. As a result, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact the Company's results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

Conflict in Ukraine

As a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which commenced in February 2022, the United States, the European Union, and others have announced unprecedented levels of sanctions and other measures against Russia and certain Russian entities and nationals. The ongoing conflict has disrupted supply chains and caused instability and significant volatility in the global economy. Much uncertainty remains regarding the global impact of the conflict in Ukraine and it is possible that such instability, uncertainty and resulting volatility could significantly increase our costs and adversely affect our business. These uncertainties could also adversely affect our ability to obtain additional financing or, if we are able to obtain additional financing, to do so on terms favorable to us. We will continue to monitor the situation to assess whether the conflict could have any material impact on our operations or financial performance.

Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Revenue $ 46,603 $ 21,320 $ 199,326 $ 144,033 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses - 3,507 - 17,562 Vessel operating and project costs 20,453 15,087 79,353 52,505 Charterhire expense - 121 - 34,001 Vessel depreciation 6,912 6,027 25,414 10,190 General and administrative expenses 10,090 16,765 41,177 83,954 Gain on vessels sold - 82 - (22,732 ) Total operating expenses 37,455 41,589 145,944 175,480 Operating income (loss) 9,148 (20,269 ) 53,382 (31,447 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 424 29 647 87 Gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks - - - 57,436 (Loss) income from equity investments - (12,133 ) 55,538 9,735 Income on derivative financial instruments - 114 - - Foreign exchange income (loss) 2,839 678 (1,816 ) 1,120 Financial expense, net (81 ) (1,928 ) (2,118 ) (16,360 ) Total other income (expense), net 3,182 (13,240 ) 52,251 52,018 Income (loss) before income tax provision 12,330 (33,509 ) 105,633 20,571 Income tax expense 543 624 748 344 Net income (loss) $ 11,787 $ (34,133 ) $ 104,885 $ 20,227 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ (1.21 ) $ 2.75 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.32 $ (1.21 ) $ 2.74 $ 1.24 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,593 28,214 38,074 16,096 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 37,137 28,214 38,292 16,279

Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,958 $ 153,977 Restricted cash 7,269 - Accounts receivable 35,776 21,603 Inventories 5,795 5,846 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,740 4,769 Contract fulfillment costs 634 3,835 Total current assets 174,172 190,030 Non-current assets Vessels, net 520,514 544,515 Vessels under construction 110,969 36,054 Equity investments - 27,607 Intangible assets 4,518 4,518 Other assets 3,514 4,549 Total non-current assets 639,515 617,243 Total assets $ 813,687 $ 807,273 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 12,039 $ 87,650 Contract liabilities 6,706 12,275 Corporate income tax payable 2,638 4,058 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,630 27,180 Total current liabilities 45,013 131,163 Non-current liabilities Bank loans, net 52,253 - Redeemable notes - 53,015 Other liabilities 1,924 2,751 Total non-current liabilities 54,177 55,766 Total liabilities 99,190 186,929 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common shares, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 81,875,000 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; outstanding 38,446,394 shares and 39,741,204 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 1,134 1,124 Paid-in capital 2,064,168 2,057,958 Common shares held in treasury, at cost; 2,328,179 and 35,869 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (17,669 ) (717 ) Accumulated deficit (1,333,136 ) (1,438,021 ) Total shareholders' equity 714,497 620,344 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 813,687 $ 807,273

Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 104,885 $ 20,227 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Restricted share amortization 7,821 12,154 Gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks - (57,436 ) Vessel depreciation 25,414 10,190 Amortization of deferred financing costs 564 658 Write-off of deferred financing costs - 7,196 Loss (gain) on asset disposal / vessels sold 896 (19,598 ) Net (gains) on investments (54,890 ) (9,651 ) Dividend income from equity investment (646 ) (862 ) Drydocking expenditure (504 ) (3,443 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (14,173 ) 52,584 Decrease in inventories 51 9,928 Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 5,211 22,434 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (9,946 ) (36,139 ) Decrease in taxes payable (1,420 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 63,263 8,242 Investing activities Sale of equity investment 82,497 64,155 Cash acquired in Seajacks acquisition - 25,719 Dividend income from equity investment 646 862 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale - 496,107 Payments on vessels under construction (76,328 ) (36,465 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 6,815 550,378 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 165,896 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 130,000 - Repayments of long-term debt (205,040 ) (651,422 ) Common shares repurchased (16,952 ) (1,407 ) Debt issuance costs paid (3,235 ) - Dividends paid (1,601 ) (1,712 ) Net cash used in financing activities (96,828 ) (488,645 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (26,750 ) 69,975 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 153,977 84,002 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 127,227 $ 153,977

About Eneti Inc.

Eneti Inc. is a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website: www.eneti-inc.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") management uses certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting its business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management's control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliation of EBITDA.

EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, In thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 11,787 $ (34,133 ) $ 104,885 $ 20,227 Add Back: Net interest (income) expense (557 ) 1,899 907 8,425 Depreciation and amortization(1) 9,168 7,683 33,800 30,591 Income tax expense 543 624 748 344 EBITDA $ 20,941 (23,927 ) $ 140,340 $ 59,587

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

