Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Revolutionizing Customer Service: The Rise of Contact Center as a Service Market | Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Contact Center as a Service Market is valued at USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to reach USD 15.1 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 18.0% over the forecast period.





Customers today expect more than just an exceptional experience - they expect CCaaS to be the solution that delivers it. No matter how good your products or services are, or how enticing your prices, without reliable customer service to back them up, your business won't go far. This is true across all industries - the contact center is the first and often the lasting impression a company makes. Customers use the experience they have to decide whether or not to do business with a company, as well as who to avoid. By utilizing a contact center as a service (CCaaS), you can give your call center representatives the necessary tools and resources to create a positive customer experience, make their job more rewarding, and improve results.

Market Overview of CCaas

CCaaS stands for Contact Center as a Service and is a cloud-based software solution used by customer service teams to improve the customer experience. CCaaS is a phone system that utilizes the Internet to make and receive calls, thus revolutionizing how contact centers interact with their customers. It is developed and maintained by a software as a service vendor, and routes contacts from all communication channels using a software application.

Contact center software as a service (CCaaS) is a multi-model phone solution that uses Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to power its voice function. Additionally, CCaaS allows businesses to view and integrate other communications tools, such as emails, chat tools, web applications, CRM systems, online surveys, sales automation tools, and help desk software, on top of the Internet protocol.

Growth of CCaaS market

The increasing popularity of advanced contact center technologies for better business continuity and smoother customer interactions, as well as the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies into contact center solutions, will fuel the demand for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) over the forecast period, driving the Contact Center as a Service market growth.

Global Contact Center as a Service Market Segmentation

By Service

Support & Maintenance

Integration & Deployment

Managed Services

Training & Consulting

By Solution

Computer Telephony Integration

Automatic Call Distribution

Call Recording

Dialer

Customer Collaboration

Reporting & Analytics

Interactive Voice Response

Workforce Optimization

Others

By Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-User

Consumer Goods & Retail

BFSI, Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government

Travel & Hospitality

Key players and market share analysis

The market is highly competitive and fragmented, with a large number of players. Vendors are striving to provide fully scalable, flexible CCaaS services through a monthly subscription model, allowing for quick deployment of new functions and features while resulting in a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Furthermore, the Contact Center as a Service market participants are focusing on improving agent assistance solutions and services.

Investing in the development of omnichannel solutions and new product launches, vendors are attempting to expand their customer base and bolster their market positions across a variety of end-use industries, such as BFSI, government, healthcare, and IT & telecom.

Some of the major CCaaS market players are.

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

Avaya, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Enghouse Interactive Inc

Five9

Genesys

Microsoft Corporation

NICE inContact

SAP SE

Unify Inc.

CCaaS adoption rate and future projections

The importance of providing excellent customer service, through all communication channels, has become essential for organizations in order to maintain customer loyalty and prevent potential loss of customers. Customer experience is an integral part of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) that plays a major role in the customer journey, from the first point of contact to becoming a loyal customer. Through improved customer service, businesses can ensure that customers have a positive experience that will ensure their loyalty and help to avoid potential customer loss.

Implementing the contact center as a service solution can help organizations save on maintenance service charges, hardware installation expenses, and IT services and components expenditure. Furthermore, cloud-based contact center software can reduce downtime and power consumption, while offering cost savings through subscription models. This makes it an attractive option for companies with limited funds, especially in small and medium enterprises. However, data security concerns regarding the storage of sensitive customer information, such as payment card numbers and health information, may limit the growth of this market.

Benefits of CCaaS

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in the demand for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). Here are some of the key advantages of transitioning your contact center to the cloud:

Cost Savings

One of the main advantages of CCaaS is its cost-efficiency; businesses can purchase only the technology they need, thus avoiding extra costs associated with traditional call center systems. This results in savings on costly hardware, IT support, and energy bills.

With a CCaaS solution, you only pay for what you need, as opposed to traditional call center technology which has fixed pricing with limited to no flexibility on cost adjustments regardless of usage. The monthly licensing fee or pay-as-you-go pricing of CCaaS ensures that you never pay for more than you use.

Improved customer experience

Customers may still opt to call you, yet more and more people are turning to different communication channels such as live chat, email, and social media. Fortunately, many cloud-based customer service solutions provide omnichannel experiences. This means that your agents can interact with customers in the way they are most comfortable, be it by phone, email, video chat, texting, or Facebook messaging.

Contact center agents are ready to quickly respond to any questions or requests coming through multiple channels, providing your customers with the fastest response possible - without having to wait on hold! They can do so in the most convenient manner for them.

Increased efficiency and productivity

A Contact Centre as a Service platform provides your agents with a comprehensive suite of tools, all in one convenient package. With CCaaS tools, agents can do everything they need in one place, speeding up their workflow and allowing them to share files or updates quickly and easily with other team members. These tools include call monitoring and recording, silent monitoring, video meetings, instant messaging, and more.

Platforms with built-in automation features can save time for customer service agents by taking care of repetitive tasks like updating databases or sending emails. With these tools, multiple tasks can be done simultaneously, allowing staff to devote more time to customers. Monitoring these automation tools regularly is important to ensure their effectiveness.

Scalability and flexibility

If you're looking for a solution that is easy to adjust to the changing needs of your business, a CCaaS solution is the way to go. Rather than having to make manual adjustments to your on-premises system, you can simply adjust your plan to get the features you need. All it takes is a few clicks to finalize your plan and you're all set!

If your contact center experiences rapid growth or an influx of calls, you can easily add more agents to the system. This is especially useful during seasonal periods when you may need to take on additional temporary employees. Many CCaaS providers offer custom plans if you require a specific solution for your business.

The use of a cloud-based contact center offers numerous advantages, such as providing employees with the flexibility to work remotely. This can not only reduce the need for office space, but also enable businesses to save on costs. Moreover, it can have a positive effect on employee morale and productivity by allowing them to work in a way that suits their lifestyle.

Integration with other technologies

A survey reveals that more than 40% of employees spend a minimum of a quarter of their work week on mundane, repetitive tasks. AI-supported solutions can help businesses automate such tasks in call centers. When selecting a CCaaS provider, look for one that offers AI-powered features such as Speech Recognition, NLP, automatic call logs, and automated follow-up scheduling for organized work task management and customer support interactions. Your CCaaS provider should also provide additional features like omnichannel routing, third-party CRM interactions, workforce management tools, call forwarding, call waiting, and more.

CCaaS vs Traditional Contact Centers (UCaaS and CPaaS)

CCaaS CPaaS UCaaS CCaaS is Contact Center as a Service CPaaS is Communications Platform as a Service UCaaS is Unified Communications as a Service Offers pay-per-use cloud-hosted contact center software Integrates communication APIs into apps or software to tailor individual channels, such as voice, video, or messaging. Automatically integrates real-time omni-channel communication services into a single interface. Scalable easily When using CPaaS, you must select which communication channels you want to use. Replace multiple communication applications with a single unified platform Popular features include Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), call queueing, and many others. No pre-existing tools or functions are available to use. Popular features include video conferencing, chat messaging, business text messaging, and additional services.

CCaaS Use Cases

Some of the common CCaaS use case scenarios are:

Debt collection agencies can automate the process of sending payment reminders, accepting payments, and providing account updates to their customers.

Call centers and telemarketing firms that make outbound calls, take orders from customers via telephone, and offer customer service.

Healthcare professionals must have the ability to manage insurance plans, schedule appointments, and send appointment reminders for their patients.

Below are some recent use cases of CCaaS:

In April 2020 , ServiceNow launched Amazon Connect Integration with Cloud Call Center, a cloud contact center solution that offers improved IT support functionalities. This cutting-edge solution integrates natively with Amazon Web Services' natural language AI technology, Comprehend and Transcribe, Lex, as well as ServiceNow's IT workflows and service capabilities. This is just one of the many cloud contact centers being developed by various players to boost operational functionality and flexibility for users.

, ServiceNow launched Amazon Connect Integration with Cloud Call Center, a cloud contact center solution that offers improved IT support functionalities. This cutting-edge solution integrates natively with Amazon Web Services' natural language AI technology, Comprehend and Transcribe, Lex, as well as ServiceNow's IT workflows and service capabilities. This is just one of the many cloud contact centers being developed by various players to boost operational functionality and flexibility for users. In October 2021 , Automation Anywhere, Inc., a provider of automation technology, launched Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers, a cloud-native, AI-driven solution designed to meet changing customer needs and provide faster customer services. This solution enables agents to quickly find, update, and execute client transactions, helping businesses provide more accurate and efficient customer services. Various companies are now focusing on such AI-based cloud contact center solutions to better meet customer demands.

, Automation Anywhere, Inc., a provider of automation technology, launched Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers, a cloud-native, AI-driven solution designed to meet changing customer needs and provide faster customer services. This solution enables agents to quickly find, update, and execute client transactions, helping businesses provide more accurate and efficient customer services. Various companies are now focusing on such AI-based cloud contact center solutions to better meet customer demands. In July 2020 , NICE LTD unveiled Real-Time Interaction Guidance, a solution powered by the company's ENLIGHTEN AI platform. This solution relies on predictive behavioral models to evaluate and score agent behavior, thereby aiding the customer experience and enhancing sales opportunity identification. As part of the CXone platform, this solution has become an essential component of NICE's offerings.

Challenges and Considerations

Before deciding on a Ccaas solution or upgrading your current contact center strategy, there are a few things to consider. Here are some of the most important:

Have I chosen the correct providers?

As the provider community evolves, niche providers are emerging and offering some of the most sophisticated CCaaS solutions. Don't limit yourself to the big names; explore the current market with an open mind. Consulting with a third-party advisor can provide insight into the changing landscape.

How does using artificial intelligence in this solution beneficial?

Take the time to explore all the AI capabilities available on the market and determine which ones meet the current needs of your business and support your digital transformation in the long run. Don't neglect this step, as it could cost you in the end.

How and What security will this solution to ensure protection of my company and our customers' data?

In order to ensure security, it is important to understand how this solution is designed and to anticipate the different forms of fraudulent behavior that may arise. Proactive monitoring should be implemented to detect potentially fraudulent activity and ensure the security of the solution.

What changes to my staffing and skills requirements will be necessary to implement this solution, and how will I address them?

Though CCaaS solutions may not remove the necessity for agents, they could potentially alter your personnel strategy and the qualifications that are sought for your agent team. It is critical to be aware of these implications and to have a strategy prepared to handle them.

What strategies can I use to ensure successful onboarding of IT, management, security, finance and contact center users for the implementation?

Prior to executing an implementation, ensure that a plan exists to ensure buy-in from internal stakeholders. If feasible, communicate the benefits of the solution in terms of how it will improve the customer experience and advance the organization's transformation goals.

Conclusion

Dating back to the beginning of call centers, CCaaS (Customer Communication as a Service) has its roots. When customers wanted to interact with a business, their only option was to make a call to a toll-free number and speak with a representative of the organization. This was the sole method of communication for customers.

The emergence of contact centers marked an important milestone for customer service, as customers could now reach out to organizations in their preferred medium - email, chatbot and social media, among others. As technology, particularly cloud technology, continued to develop, so too did contact center technology, eventually leading to the development of CCaaS (contact center as a service). This technology allowed organizations to reap the benefits of the cloud and use it in their contact centers.

The ever-developing technology landscape has led to advances in the relationship between UCaaS and CCaaS. The surge of cloud adoption due to the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated this trend. By taking advantage of CCaaS, organizations that have not yet adopted it can reap the benefits, such as improved customer service, reduced costs, and enhanced flexibility.

