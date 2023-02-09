Anzeige
WKN: 884113 ISIN: US1011371077 Ticker-Symbol: BSX 
Xetra
09.02.23
10:00 Uhr
45,000 Euro
+0,350
+0,78 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
09.02.2023
Boston Scientific: Owning Your Career Journey: You're Worth It

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Originally published by WomenInc.

As work-life integration stays at the forefront of our new normal, I worry that we've inadvertently dropped the ball on another critical conversation: career strategies.

Work-life integration took on a new face over the past few years, as knowledge workers' hidden caregiving responsibilities were forced into the spotlight (or the Zoom video screen). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two out of every three caregivers in the United States are women-providing regular or daily support for children or adults, including those with chronic illnesses or disabilities.

Continue reading here.

Boston Scientific, Thursday, February 9, 2023, Press release pictureMary Beth Moynihan, Senior Vice President, Market Access and Chief Marketing Officer, Boston Scientific. Image Courtesy of WomenInc.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738813/Owning-Your-Career-Journey-Youre-Worth-It

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
