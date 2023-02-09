Hanwell, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Canada-based startup Potential Motors has just revealed its holistic design approach for its compact electric overlanding ORV. The Adventure 1, a concept vehicle that the firm designed to showcase its proprietary software technology for off-roading enthusiasts. It features a design that is reminiscent of 90s style Japanese vans that were very compact on the outside, but had plenty of space inside. It comes with a cab-over design and high ground clearance, with the driver sitting above the front axle. This lends extra maneuverability to the vehicle. The vehicle is positioned as a turn-key solution for today's digital nomads in view of the transition to a mostly remote and hybrid work culture in the post-pandemic era.

The most notable features of the van are the creature comforts it offers, its off-road credentials, and its energy efficiency. The van can easily take motorists to many types of places thanks to its compactness and short overhangs.





Both the software and the internal and exterior of the vehicle have highlighted a human-centered approach to design. At Potential Motors, instead of first designing the vehicle and then selling it to the public, the design was based on inputs from the off-road community. Most of the staff at Potential Motors travel off-road on a regular basis. Many millennials are flocking to RV life in the post-pandemic scenario. Work is now rarely location specific as there has been a transition to remote and hybrid work.

In order to showcase its software for off-road vehicles, Potential Motors decided to design a vehicle that was suitable for use by even those who were not regular off-roaders. In the case of the Adventure 1, the passengers and the driver are seated over the front axle, lending more space to the interiors. With people who prefer to travel or live off-grid, this was the design that the firm opted for.

The firm's research revealed that users wanted room to accommodate bicycles, animals, or extra guests, the ability to take a shower at the end of a long day, to sleep in comfortable beds, as well as facilities for proper waste disposal and proper cooking.

The Adventure 1 has room to accommodate 2 kayaks or 2 full-size motorcycles while being able to close the doors with ease. The deployable full-size bed that can sleep two people is outfitted with beautiful hand-stitched mattresses sourced from Europe and can be easily put away when not in use. The modular integrated kitchen features a 2-burner propane stove, fridge, kitchen accessories, water, and sink. The entire interior is upholstered, but with materials that can be easily cleaned. The roof serves as a platform that can be used for pitching a tent, viewing the night sky, or as additional storage.

Said Michael Uhlarik, vice president of automotive, "Our goal was to design the van holistically from the inside out based on what the real needs of people are when they adopt an outdoor lifestyle. We wanted to make the Adventure 1 the best possible vehicle for that experience. In our case, we treated the whole user interface design, including the ADAS, the same way. The user experience was designed from the ground up, and we are continually working on it from the design perspective. We have crafted the vehicle for regular people who are not software experts. The software interacts with the users in a language that they can understand. The plush and customized interiors and the user-centric software all combine well to make RV life cool and fun and true to its name the Adventure 1 is meant for those who are ready to start on an adventure in their own lives."

About Potential Motors

Potential Motors is involved in the development of new technologies and designs for electric off-road vehicles for exploration of the off-road vehicle space.

