Edison International: Winning Energy-Efficiency Tips for Big Game Sunday

If you're hosting a party for the big game, you may be preparing a giant spread, arranging comfortable seating and making sure your TV resolution is pixel-perfect. The last thing you need to worry about is a utility bill surprise. Whether you plan on cheering for Kansas City or Philadelphia, keeping energy costs low while hosting an epic football gathering should be part of your big game strategy.

Follow these simple tips to save money and energy on game day without breaking a sweat.

Start with offense and prepare your home field: the living room. You can swap out your traditional incandescent lights for LED bulbs, which use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer. It's also important to protect your electronics such as large TVs, home theater systems and sound bars. Using surge protectors not only protects your equipment and your home, it also allows you to turn off electronics that could drain power when not in use.

One of the easiest ways to reduce energy usage is in the kitchen. Try whipping up your favorite dishes and snacks by reaching for energy-efficient countertop appliances like air fryers and slow cookers rather than using energy-intensive large appliances or gas stoves. Better yet, try your hand at no-bake recipes that you can prepare ahead such as charcuterie boards or chips and guacamole.

For more energy-savings tips, visit sce.com/energy-savings-tips.

