Weedpanion Helps Consumers Find the Products They Want in Real-Time While Helping Brands Drive Consumer Purchases

London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Cannabis Wiki Inc. ('Cannabis Wiki' or the 'Company'), leading media and technology platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Weedpanion. The easy-to-use platform helps cannabis consumers find the cannabis they want now, in real time, while helping cannabis brands save time and drive a clear path to customer purchase.





Weedpanion: A Friend with Benefits



Currently, in Canada, 73% of brands are not pointing their consumers to purchase their products, and 43% of the time cannabis brands are losing the consumer sale. With Weedpanion consumers can find reliable, in-stock cannabis products, in real-time.

Weedpanion's customizable, embeddable link allows brands to drive consumers (no matter their location) to purchase their products quickly, easily, and reliably with no delay. For the cost-conscious cannabis consumer, the platform includes real-time product pricing. Consumer search functionality is within a 50KM radius, showcasing the closest retail location to purchase product for consumers while defaulting to provincial stores.

Brands can benefit from saving time and money with the Weedpanion custom Page Builder, which allows brands to customize their brand experience to match the look and feel of their website and products; without needing a costly designer or upkeep. Brands and products are already pre-loaded into the platform so cannabis brands can just plug and play.

"Cannabis brands using Weedpanion benefit from saving time and money in a fast-paced, ever-changing, emerging, and challenging market. We're fueling the consumer-path-to-purchase in real-time while taking all of the leg-work and heavy lifting off of lean, and often under-resourced marketing teams," says Derrick Berney, CEO & CTO of Cannabis Wiki. "Our simple and easy embed technology alone is a real game-changer for brands that want to drive cannabis consumer purchases and revenue," Berney added.

With only a few clicks, cannabis brand operators can claim their complimentary Brand Page through the Weedpanion Brand Admin.

About Weedpanion

Weedpanion was created by industry professionals who have engaged hundreds of cannabis brands since legalization in Canada and recognized a disconnected industry's needs. Many brands struggle to justify returns on investment in a limited and regulated marketing environment, and consumers are left to flounder with little guidance or access to reliable, up-to-date information. Weedpanion helps brands that struggle to connect directly with fans and prospective consumers, by helping consumers find and learn about their brand and locally-available products. Follow Weedpanion on Twitter, and Instagram.

About Cannabis Wiki

Cannabis Wiki is the leading media and technology platform purpose-built for the legal cannabis industry in Canada. Driven by an SEO content engine, Cannabis Wiki started in 2018 and is now a leading media and technology provider focused on global cannabis digital marketing and technology with 2M monthly users. Cannabis Wiki was founded and built by a team of passionate cannabis connoisseurs, advocates, technologists, and entrepreneurs who recognized the needs of a disconnected new industry, where brands struggle to justify returns on investment and consumers flounder. Cannabis Wiki is more than just a content production or communications agency; it's a foundation on which they're building the next generation of media and technology tools to support the global cannabis industry in a multi-faceted and targeted manner that hasn't yet been available. Learn more at https://corporate.cannabis.wiki/.

