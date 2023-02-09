Enerpoly produces low-cost, low-maintenance zinc-ion battery storage systems for durations of two to 10 hours. The Swedish battery specialist now plans to develop prototypes of a residential plug-in storage system with rechargeable zinc batteries in Europe, under an EU-funded collaborative project with Austrian startup EET.Enerpoly has developed configurable, modular zinc-ion batteries for stationary storage applications. They are suitable for short- to medium-duration storage applications of two to 10 hours. Its 3 kWh battery packs weigh 60 kilograms and measure 800 mm x 177 mm x 432 mm. They ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...