AMZ Shifu is an annual mentorship program that is based on personalized warmaps (roadmaps), hands-on guidance, and exclusive access to insider networks for marketing knowledge, pricing, and resources for business growth and scaling. The program features three Amazon experts - Chuong Pham, Han Nguyen, and Nhut Cao - who teach people with no experience on how to start and grow online e-Commerce businesses.

Interested mentees are first analyzed on the basis of their business ethic, to determine if they're a good fit for the mentorship program before continuing with the main course. Based on that, they are provided customized roadmaps and top-tier marketing strategies to build a successful brand on Amazon and scale it beyond to Shopify, Etsy, Walmart, and further. There is also a training/case study that gives insights into how AMZ Shifu helped a brand grow in only a week and what mistakes to avoid while growing your brand online. The program also entails step-by-step guidance and mentorship every step of the way to ensure a high success rate.

About AMZ Shifu

AMZ Shifu is an exclusive private label mentorship program to help people build and scale an online business. The program's mentors, or as they're called, the Shifus, have more than two decades of collective experience in Amazon FBA and have collectively sold over $19M worth of products annually. They provide top-tier influencer marketing to attract outside traffic to Amazon, Spotify, and other online brands while growing the brand's ecosystem and sales rate and helping new Amazon private label sellers take off and flourish in the business realm.

They have collectively mentored hundreds of mentees who have built successful Amazon businesses from scratch. The program offers exclusive membership with access to insider knowledge, pricing, and resources when it comes to sourcing and shipping. Training and book recommendations are also a part of the program.

