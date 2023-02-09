Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights Q4 2022:

› Revenue was USD 183.6 million, within the guided USD 180-190 million, up 7% year-on-year (YoY) and down 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

› All-time high automotive revenue at USD 104.4 million, up 25% YoY

› Consistently strong demand with bookings at USD 191.5 million and a backlog at USD 480.5 million

› EBITDA at USD 42.2 million, up 24% YoY

› EBITDA margin of 23.0%, within the guided 20-24%

› EBIT was USD 21.0 million with an EBIT margin of 11.5%

Highlights 2022:

› Revenue was USD 739.5 million, within the guided USD 735-745 million, up 12% YoY

› Core business Automotive, Industrial and Medical reaching a share of 84% of total revenue and a CAGR of 12% over the past five years

› EBITDA at USD 134.9 million, down 12% YoY due to exceptional item in the third quarter 2022

› EBITDA margin of 18.2%, excluding one-off item EBITDA margin would have been 23.4%

› EBIT was USD 57.3 million with an EBIT margin of 7.8%, excluding one-off item EBIT margin would have been 12.9%

Outlook:

› Management reiterates the previous Q1 2023 guidance with revenues in the range of USD 205-220 million and an EBITDA margin in the range of 22-26%.

› Full-year 2023 revenues are expected to come in at a range of USD 880-960 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 23-27%.

› Guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.08 USD/Euro

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q4 y-o-y growth Automotive 83.5 82.8 81.5 83.8 89.7 98.3 96.9 104.4 25% Industrial 32.4 35.2 38.3 39.7 41.4 42.5 46.7 42.3 7% Medical 8.7 10.4 14.3 14.5 13.7 13.9 13.5 14.6 1% Subtotal core business 124.6 128.4 134.1 138.0 144.9 154.7 157.0 161.3 17% 80.1% 79.8% 79.3% 80.1% 81.1% 81.9% 83.4% 87.9% CCC 30.6 32.4 34.7 34.0 32.5 33.6 30.7 21.6 -36% Others 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.7 Total revenues 155.4 161.0 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 7%

Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q4 y-o-y growth CMOS 134.9 137.5 141.8 144.2 148.6 156.3 152.6 151.9 5% MEMS 14.4 16.2 17.4 17.5 17.9 19.8 18.4 19.5 11% Silicon carbide 6.1 7.2 9.9 10.6 12.1 12.8 17.4 12.2 15% Total revenues 155.4 161.0 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 188.3 183.6 7%

Business development

In the fourth quarter, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 183.6 million, within the guided USD 180-190 million, up 7% year-on-year and down 2% quarter-on-quarter. The Euro weakness in the fourth quarter continued to have an impact on the top line growth. At the same USD/Euro exchange rate as in the respective comparable quarter, X-FAB's revenues would have gone up 12% year-on-year.

Full-year revenues amounted to USD 739.5 million, within the guided USD 735-745 million, up 12% year-on-year. X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical accounted for USD 618.0 million, up 18% year-on-year reflecting the strong demand in these end-markets throughout 2022. With its comprehensive technology portfolio X-FAB enables the development of sustainable and energy-efficient products and is ideally positioned to support the transition to electric mobility and renewable energy sources as well as digitization in the medical sector.

Fourth quarter revenues in X-FAB's core markets came in at USD 161.3 million, up 17% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter. The proportion of total revenues accounted for by X-FAB's core business increased significantly to 88%, which was mainly driven by the strong growth of X-FAB's automotive business.

Fourth quarter automotive revenues reached an all-time high of USD 104.4 million, up 25% year-on-year and up 8% quarter-on-quarter. The increase primarily reflects the ramp-up of the automotive business at X-FAB France, where the capacity conversion from legacy business to X-FAB technologies gained momentum. The proportion of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies increased significantly to 84% in the fourth quarter from 56% in the previous quarter. Full year automotive revenues recorded a growth of 17% year-on-year. In 2022, automotive demand continued to be driven by the transition to electric vehicles and the associated increase of semiconductor content per unit. Order intake was very high throughout the year and capacity had to be allocated between customers due to persistent shortage of supply.

In the fourth quarter, industrial revenues came in at USD 42.3 million, up 7% compared to the same quarter last year and down 9% quarter-on-quarter. In the full year of 2022, X-FAB's industrial business recorded a growth of 19%. The shift to renewable energy sources drove strong demand for power semiconductors, which is expected to accelerate further by more stringent regulations for companies across all sectors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Silicon carbide (SiC) revenues in the fourth quarter amounted to USD 12.2 million, up 15% year-on-year. The 30% quarter-on-quarter decline is entirely related to the increasing proportion of customers procuring their own SiC raw wafers and consigning them to X-FAB. While this has reduced the top line, particularly in Industrial where the SiC contribution is marginally higher, X-FAB's value creation remained unaffected, and fourth quarter SiC wafer output was stable compared to the exceptionally strong previous quarter. Full year SiC revenues came in at USD 54.5 million, recording a strong year-on-year growth of 61%.

Fourth quarter medical revenues totaled USD 14.6 million, up 1% year-on-year and 8% sequentially. Due to normal fluctuations, prototyping revenues were down 30% compared to the same quarter last year, whereas medical volume production revenues recorded a 12% growth year-on-year. In 2022, medical revenues came in at USD 55.8 million, an increase of 16%. X-FAB benefits from the growing trend to use semiconductor technology for advances in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of disease. The main growth drivers in 2022 were DNA sequencing as well as ultrasound applications and contact-less temperature sensors.

In the fourth quarter, X-FAB's CCC business (Consumer, Communication Computer) recorded revenues of USD 21.6 million, down 36% year-on-year and 30% quarter-on-quarter. This is in line with the plan to convert capacity at X-FAB France, which was used to manufacture the site's legacy business, to X-FAB technologies. Full year CCC revenues for the same reason decreased to USD 118.4 million, down 10% compared to the previous year. The freed-up capacity will be fully converted to further ramp production of X-FAB's high-demand 180nm automotive technology.

Backlog in the fourth quarter reached a record of USD 480.5 million while quarterly bookings came in at USD 191.5 million with a book-to-bill of 1.04. Demand remains high and X-FAB expects its core business to grow strongly in 2023. Automotive revenues are forecast to increase by approximately 35% over 2022, industrial and medical revenues by about 25% and 10% respectively, whereas CCC revenues will further decrease at a rate of approximately 30%. This is supported by the increased visibility resulting from the introduction of long-term agreements (LTAs) with customers. To date, seven LTAs have been signed covering a large portion of X-FAB's 200mm CMOS capacity with a total value of USD 1.4 billion over three years. X-FAB has also started to negotiate LTAs for its SiC business. One LTA has been signed and five more are expected to be signed by the end of the first half 2023.

Prototyping revenues came in at USD 23.6 million, down 2% year-on-year and up 4% quarter-on-quarter. In 2022, they amounted to USD 91.5 million, up 3% over 2021.

Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q4 y-o-y growth Automotive Prototyping 3.6 5.0 4.1 3.3 4.7 29% Production 80.2 84.8 94.2 93.6 99.8 24% Industrial Prototyping 11.5 11.0 9.2 11.1 11.2 -3% Production 28.2 30.4 33.3 35.6 31.1 11% Medical Prototyping 4.0 3.1 1.6 2.8 2.8 -30% Production 10.6 10.7 12.4 10.7 11.8 12% CCC Prototyping 4.5 4.3 5.0 5.0 4.6 1% Production 29.5 28.2 28.6 25.7 17.1 -42%

Operations update

In the fourth quarter, all sites continued to operate at high load driving ongoing initiatives to increase productivity as well as to implement capacity expansion measures. X-FAB's Malaysian site successfully recovered after the power outage experienced in early October 2022.

Quarterly capital expenditures came in at USD 54.1 million. With a total of USD 180.6 million in 2022, annual capital expenditures have turned out slightly lower than expected due to delays in the delivery of new equipment ordered.

In response to strong demand, X-FAB is expanding capacity at all sites and plans to invest a total of USD 1 billion over the period of 2023 to 2025, of which approximately USD 350 million are expected to be spent in 2023. Key investment projects include the capacity expansion at X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia, and the continued conversion of capacity at the French site to X-FAB technologies. Both projects are essential to meet the strong demand for X-FAB's 180nm automotive technology platform. In line with growth projections, X-FAB will also gradually expand its SiC business with a target capacity of 17k wafer starts per month due to be installed by 2025. In 2023, the current run rate for SiC wafers is expected to double to approximately 7k wafer starts per month.

Financial update

Fourth quarter EBITDA was USD 42.2 million with an EBITDA margin of 23.0%, at the upper end of the guided 20-24%. Due to the natural hedging of X-FAB's business, the current weakness of the Euro had no impact on earnings, while price increases offset cost inflationary pressures.

At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.14 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.2 percentage points higher.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter amounted to USD 369.4 million, up 12.8% compared to the previous quarter end. Cash flow from operating activities was USD 54.5 million, fully covering capital expenditures in the fourth quarter.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We closed 2022 with continued high demand and I see X-FAB very well positioned for future growth and success. X-FAB is in the sweet spot of the semiconductor market and our expertise in specialty applications for the automotive, industrial and medical sector continues to get a lot of traction in the market. In the fourth quarter, X-FAB's automotive business accelerated and set a new revenue record, reflecting strong customer interest as well as the progress we have achieved in ramping automotive capacity at our French site. This positive overall trend will continue in 2023 and our key focus is on execution excellence and productivity improvements to meet customers' demand. The introduction of long-term agreements with customers has significantly increased the visibility of our business, providing a solid foundation for the major investment projects we have initiated in 2022. We are well on track to not only reach our USD 1 billion revenue target in 2024, but to continue to grow strongly beyond."

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises BV/SRL, represented by Jos Briers, has confirmed that the audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in the Company's annual announcement.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,200 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2021 audited Revenue 183,638 172,279 188,336 739,469 657,751 Revenues in USD in 56 59 59 58 63 Revenues in EUR in 44 41 41 42 37 Cost of sales -142,791 -138,351 -142,432 -563,515 -507,773 Gross Profit 40,847 33,928 45,904 175,954 149,978 Gross Profit margin in % 22.2 19.7 24.4 23.8 22.8 Research and development expenses -10,208 -9,383 -9,917 -40,803 -34,308 Selling expenses -2,218 -1,922 -1,844 -8,179 -8,017 General and administrative expenses -9,400 -8,651 -8,860 -37,487 -32,771 Rental income and expenses from investment properties -448 181 -328 -298 1,898 Other income and other expenses 2,458 38 -34,897 -31,852 412 Operating profit 21,031 14,192 -9,943 57,335 77,192 Finance income 10,635 3,196 10,219 36,531 16,115 Finance costs -10,472 -4,143 -13,690 -56,804 -20,441 Net financial result 163 -947 -3,471 -20,273 -4,326 Profit before tax 21,194 13,245 -13,413 37,062 72,866 Income tax 20,025 9,083 -1,608 15,429 10,774 Profit for the period 41,219 22,327 -15,021 52,491 83,640 Operating profit (EBIT) 21,031 14,192 -9,943 57,335 77,192 Depreciation 21,161 19,748 19,123 77,534 76,093 EBITDA 42,192 33,940 9,180 134,869 153,286 EBITDA margin in % 23.0 19.7 4.9 18.2 23.3 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.32 0.17 -0.11 0.40 0.64 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.01900 1.14382 1.00955 1.05431 1.18331

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Year ended 31 Dec 2022 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2021 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 460,126 340,670 Investment properties 7,675 8,310 Intangible assets 6,199 4,034 Other non-current assets 79 28 Deferred tax assets 67,977 45,645 Total non-current assets 542,056 398,687 Current assets Inventories 214,435 181,014 Trade and other receivables 73,116 73,689 Other assets 56,024 43,354 Cash and cash equivalents 369,425 290,187 Total current assets 713,001 588,244 TOTAL ASSETS 1,255,057 986,931 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 16,509 -36,154 Cumulative translation adjustment -226 -559 Treasury shares -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 796,968 743,971 Non-controlling interests 0 365 Total equity 796,968 744,335 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 63,433 39,917 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,024 5,686 Total non-current liabilities 67,456 45,602 Current liabilities Trade payables 53,654 41,364 Current loans and borrowings 233,513 87,114 Other current liabilities and provisions 103,467 68,515 Total current liabilities 390,633 196,993 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,255,057 986,931

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2021 audited Income before taxes 21,194 13,245 -13,413 37,062 72,866 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 20,664 18,518 18,392 96,296 70,319 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 21,161 19,748 19,123 77,534 76,093 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -811 -991 -820 -3,346 -3,530 Interest income and expenses (net) 3,242 203 967 17,407 -176 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -1,890 37 -1,822 -3,889 -275 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net) 500 0 0 500 0 Other non-cash transactions (net) -1,538 -480 945 8,090 -1,793 Changes in working capital: 12,564 -14,079 8,067 -32,886 -31,573 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 9,571 1,027 7,883 -6,661 -9,769 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses -7,955 -3,222 1,913 -12,759 -4,034 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -10,159 -8,454 -5,852 -33,422 -27,302 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables 6,563 301 -3,080 -1,873 5,146 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 14,544 -3,731 7,203 21,828 4,386 Income taxes (paid)/received 77 -134 -342 -480 -2,101 Cash Flow from operating activities 54,500 17,549 12,704 99,991 109,511 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -54,056 -21,122 -40,918 -180,580 -66,972 Payments for investments 0 0 -204 -204 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -106 -626 -45 -299 -827 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 54 45 70 284 211 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,902 220 1,887 4,017 669 Interest received 895 380 394 1,801 1,769 Cash Flow used in investing activities -51,311 -21,104 -38,815 -174,981 -65,149

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2022 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2021 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 32,002 77,796 129,728 184,272 82,585 Repayment of loans and borrowings -5,358 -7,807 -1,892 -11,420 -28,218 Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 0 7,723 0 Payments of lease installments -1,283 -1,057 -1,362 -5,662 -5,094 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 433 535 512 945 535 Interest paid -3,738 -558 -13,503 -17,812 -1,569 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 -11 -12 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities 22,056 68,908 113,484 158,035 48,228 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash 16,712 -1,180 -10,734 -3,808 -8,269 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 25,245 65,354 87,373 83,046 92,589 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 327,468 226,013 250,828 290,187 205,867 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 369,425 290,187 327,468 369,425 290,187

