Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRA Deepens AWS Partnership with Technical Validation of NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking



09.02.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



The completion of the Foundational Technical Review accelerates AWS engagement

with NAGRA's NexGuard Forensic Watermarking

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - February 9, 2023 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its NexGuard forensic watermarking and detection services have completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR). This provides AWS customers with the peace of mind that the solution's integration with AWS infrastructure is fully validated and utilizes AWS resources efficiently to deliver market-leading forensic watermarking for audio and video content. The AWS FTR enables AWS Partners, like NAGRA, to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions, providing specific guidelines to adopt a subset of AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Following FTR guidelines, NAGRA can review projects against FTR requirements to ensure best practices and client experiences when using AWS technology. "Achieving AWS FTR verification is further validation of our solutions and solidifies our work and relationship with AWS as a trusted software partner," said Sebastian Kramer, SVP Product Management & Business Development at NAGRA. "The deepening of our relationship with AWS recognizes the widespread adoption of their technology by our customers and our ambition to make our solutions as accessible as possible. NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking plays a vital role for video service providers and content owners in the fight against illicit content redistribution." NAGRA NexGuard runs on AWS, allowing the ability to scale to millions of users worldwide. The solution is compatible with AWS Media Services for live signal transport, encoding, and packaging using AWS MediaLive and AWS MediaPackage to deliver watermarked content in all HLS/DASH renditions with no latency. This serverless platform runs lightweight JavaScript code at CloudFront edge locations. Using CloudFront Functions reduces the operational costs and makes for economically sustainable and highly scalable forensic watermarking. NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking enables user-specific forensic watermarks wherever video is consumed. It is the most robust and imperceptible forensic watermarking available. Trusted by all major Hollywood studios and deployed widely across major streaming platforms, including live sports, the server-side forensic watermarking technology increases the security of streaming offerings through unique watermarks for each stream of content without requiring any changes on the playout for any device. This approach helps keep piracy at bay across the platform and safeguards content against unauthorized use by enabling the ability to track down stolen content. Information about NAGRA's solution with AWS can be found in the blog " Securing premium live content with NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking on AWS " and its architecture is discussed further in the AWS This is My Architecture video . For more information on NAGRA's forensic watermarking services, visit https://dtv.nagra.com/nexguard-forensic-watermarking. About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 647 61 71 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com

End of Media Release

