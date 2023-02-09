Automotive Hypervisor Market worth 566 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Hypervisor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 566 million by 2027 from USD 171 million in 2022 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The basic objective of the hypervisor is to create an abstraction of various automotive functions by enabling the installation of multiple operating systems for several applications.





Automotive Hypervisor Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 566 million in 2027 Growth Rate 27.0% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type (type 1 and type 2), by vehicle type (passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs), by bus system, by end user, by level of autonomous driving, by sales channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information/Company Evaluation Quadrant Key Market Opportunities Rise in demand for luxury cars Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of connected cars and advanced automotive technologies

"Economy vehicle segment is expected to have large market share during the forecast period"

Economy class passenger cars are equipped with a low number of advanced features to enable cost-effectiveness. This factor restricts automakers from installing advanced functions in economy passenger cars to limit the overall prices of these vehicles and increase the sales of these variants. Therefore, advanced functions such as ADAS & safety, body & comfort, cockpit telematics, and navigation are not installed in economy class vehicles. The Asia Pacific region has the highest demand for economy vehicles which is leading to the growth of the market. Governments across Europe have mandated safety features to be installed in passenger vehicles which is the key factors driving demand for automotive hypervisors in Europe.

"Semi-autonomous vehicles will have large market share by level of autonomous driving"

Semi-autonomous vehicles are equipped with any three of technologies, namely, intelligent park assist, emergency brake assist, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, adaptive front lights, adaptive cruise control, RADAR, and LIDAR. The share of semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to rise in the coming years due to an increase in the electrification of vehicle components and the use of smart automotive components which offer greater comfort and safety to drivers. In 2020, Stradvision announced to utilize the QNX Software Development Platform within a number of next generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) from South Korean automakers. Government safety regulations also play a major role in the adoption of these technologies. Additionally, technologically driven companies and OEMs are collaborating to provide various safety and convenience applications to lead in the competition, which has resulted in the increased demand for these vehicles.

"Asia Pacific is estimated to account for large market size during the forecast period"

Asia Pacific comprises emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automobiles. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. Infrastructural developments and industrialization in emerging economies have opened new avenues, offering various opportunities for automotive OEMs. In addition, increasing purchasing power has led to the demand for premium automobiles. Global OEMs such as Volkswagen and General Motors cater to this market through joint ventures with domestic manufacturers. In the Asia Pacific region, China is considered a market leader. China has witnessed significant growth in the sales and demand for premium vehicles in recent years. China has a high demand for the manufacture and export of luxury vehicles, which is leading to increasing disposable incomes in the country. A surge in demand is expected as current vehicle penetration is lower compared to that in the developed countries. China is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive components including ECUs in the world. This has given rise to the demand for hypervisors in the automotive industry.



Automotive Hypervisor Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Integration of automotive applications to support centralized function. Increased complexity of electrical/electronic architecture in modern vehicles. Rigorous use of innovative technologies in advanced user interface. Growing adoption of connected cars and advanced automotive technologies.

Restraints:

Lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms for automotive applications. Lower implementation of technology in economy vehicles.

Opportunities:

Rise in demand for luxury cars. Leveraging automotive software for embedded hypervisors. Advanced embedded technology is key for semi-autonomous and autonomous cars. Consolidation of electronic control units.

Challenges:

Impact of hardware on power management. Risk of cybersecurity in connected vehicles.

Key Market Players:

The automotive hypervisor market is dominated by key companies Panasonic (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Blackberry (Canada), Visteon Corporation (US), Siemens (Germany), Elektrobit (Germany), Green Hills Software (US), Sasken Technologies (India), SYSGO (Germany) and OpenSynergy (Germany).

Recent Developments:

In April 2022 , NXP Semiconductors launched S32G, that helps to address real-time and application development challenges of software-defined vehicles using S32G vehicle network processors.

, NXP Semiconductors launched S32G, that helps to address real-time and application development challenges of software-defined vehicles using S32G vehicle network processors. In April 2022 , Renesas Electronics debuted with Automotive ECU Virtualization platform that enables designers to integrate multiple applications into a single ECU (Electronic Control Unit) that are safely and securely separated from each other to avoid interference.

, Renesas Electronics debuted with Automotive ECU Virtualization platform that enables designers to integrate multiple applications into a single ECU (Electronic Control Unit) that are safely and securely separated from each other to avoid interference. In January 2022 , Visteon Corporation launched SmartCore cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to deliver a more connected, personalized and safe driving experience.

