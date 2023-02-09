Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 
Xetra
09.02.23
17:35 Uhr
36,015 Euro
-1,735
-4,60 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,77035,94518:59
35,77035,95018:59
ACCESSWIRE
09.02.2023 | 18:26
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: International Paper's Sophie Beckham To Speak at GreenBiz 23

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / International Paper Chief Sustainability Officer Sophie Beckham will be speaking at GreenBiz's premier annual event for sustainable business leaders - GreenBiz 23 - joining dynamic community of more than 1,000 professionals in Scottsdale, AZ. Feb. 14-16 to explore the latest sustainability trends, learn from our peers and form valuable connections. Register: https://bit.ly/3TZ4837

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and pulp, employing approximately 4,200 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Pulp production is centered in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include Kraft linerboard and recycled containerboard, as well as pulp.

International Paper Company, Thursday, February 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738830/International-Papers-Sophie-Beckham-To-Speak-at-GreenBiz-23

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.