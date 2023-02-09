Prime Focus Technologies' CLEAR® now available in AWS Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.





AWS customers can now purchase CLEAR® along with their cloud commitments to simplify the procurement process and add to contracted levels of annual AWS spend.

"Much as we are committed to offering customers transformational solutions that help automate the content supply chain, we believe in making our innovative technology more accessible," said Saumya Dwivedi, Executive Vice President at Prime Focus Technologies. "The collaboration with AWS is a step towards that. We're pleased to announce the expansion of our long-standing relationship with AWS, which will provide joint customers with easy access to CLEAR® supply chain automation and AI platforms via AWS Marketplace."

Last year, with PFT's AI platform, CLEAR® AI running on AWS, media and entertainment businesses that stored their data on AWS could gain access and process their data from Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) locations. This offered them immense business benefits, including time and cost savings.

PFT also joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program last year, a co-sell program for companies that provide software solutions designed to run on or integrate with AWS. The program enables partners to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

To find CLEAR® in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=6b94dc62-1000-4947-b4bf-2d3c7c49a46b.

PFT also won AWS ISV Innovation Cup for CLEAR® AI. The AWS ISV Innovation Cup is an initiative for ISVs to build an innovative solution that meets their everyday customer needs, with technical support from AWS. Read about it here.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, a global leader in M&E industry services. For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com

