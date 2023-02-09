Yum! Brands Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Bloomberg named Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to its 2023 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the Company's commitment to advancing women's equality and transparency in gender reporting. Yum! is among the few restaurant companies included on the full list of companies recognized globally for transparency around gender-related practices and policies through the disclosure of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Gender equality is a critical component of Yum! Brands' business strategy called its Recipe for Good Growth. Yum!'s Recipe for Good Growth is grounded in the idea that business growth and brand relevance will only endure if the Company's efforts are inclusive, sustainable and reflective of evolving stakeholder needs. In conjunction with successful business growth, Yum! sees the opportunity to do good by focusing on socially responsible and sustainable stewardship of its People, Food and Planet priorities - with People in particular being key across both the growth and good priorities.

Yum! has a long history of investing in its unrivaled culture and talent, including a focus on equity and inclusion, which is illustrated, in part, by the advancement of women. In line with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition's goal to advance women to senior roles and achieve gender parity in leadership globally by 2030, more than 42% of Yum! Brands' global leadership positions are held by women.

"We're focused on making room for all people and voices at our tables and taking bigger, bolder steps to ensure we re?ect the customers and communities we serve in every corner of our business," said James Fripp, Yum! Brands Chief Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer. "We're proud to be included on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index alongside so many companies who share our vision around an inclusive workplace and are committed to making more progress as we continue our equity, inclusion and belonging evolution."

A key focus of Yum! Brands' broader diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategy is investing in programs, partnerships and practices to support women within Yum! and the restaurant industry while also advancing the Company's gender equity agenda. Examples include:

EmpowHER Leadership Program - The EmpowHER leadership development program connects women leaders in franchise organizations across Yum!'s brands through development opportunities with the goal of investing in these leaders, recognizing their contributions and providing opportunities to network, collaborate and grow.

The Bloomberg GEI is a comprehensive and transparent reporting framework that offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand. A total of 484 companies were included on the 2023 Bloomberg GEI.

For more information about Yum! Brands' equity, inclusion and belonging work and the Company's broader citizenship and sustainability strategy, visit?www.yum.com/citizenship.

