Antea Group: EHS & Sustainability Conferences You Don't Want To Miss in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Staying on top of the latest environment, health and safety, and sustainability (EHS&S)?news, trends, and innovations is essential for EHS&S professionals like you who strive to continually improve your company's processes and programs.



Fortunately, there are a number of upcoming EHS&S events that can serve as incredible resources to help you gain new insights, find new opportunities, and ultimately ensure a safer and healthier workplace and world.

From interactive sessions to inspiring presentations to networking opportunities, here's a list of EHS and sustainability conferences and events (some virtual, some potentially in-person)?that you should have on your radar in?2023.

GREENBIZ 23

Dates: February?12-14, 2023

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona and Virtual

Event Details: Join the dynamic GreenBiz 23 community to harness the knowledge of experts, peers and new voices to help you achieve net zero, advance the circular economy, elevate social justice, safeguard biodiversity, build resilient supply chains and more.

The event will feature an opportunity to tune in to the keynote sessions & sidebar interviews, which will be livestreamed for free on the GreenBiz 23 virtual event page during the event - no registration required.

Website:?https://www.greenbiz.com/events/greenbiz/2023

Antea Group will be attending this event, we hope to see you there!

NAEM EHS+ESG TECH23 | Your Source for Software, Technology, Data Management and Digital Integration

Date: March 14-16, 2023

Location: Tuscon, AZ

Event Details: NAEM's annual Tech conference is the only EHS&S tech event focused exclusively on meeting the challenges of data management, software, and technology solutions. This year's agenda will broadly address EHS compliance, carbon accounting, GHG data management and corporate ESG reporting.

Website: https://www.naem.org/tech23-ehs-esg-tech-week

REUTERS RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS SUMMIT?2023

Dates: April 4-5, 2023

Location: New York, USA

Event Details: In a period of geo-political and macro-economic crises companies must balance action, whilst sustaining a successful business. Those that can achieve this will future proof their business, protect the planet and ensure inclusive, sustainable growth.

Responsible Business USA 2023 we will help you embed sustainability across the business, shape your strategy through quality sustainability data, prepare for upcoming SEC regulation, accelerate the net-zero transition and ultimately balance growth with sustainability.

Website:?https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/responsible-business-usa

2023?AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE CONFERENCE & EXPO

Dates: May 22-24, 2023

Location: Phoenix, Arizona, and Virtual

Event Details: This annual event is packed with professional development courses and educational sessions to help EHS professionals keep pace with the latest trends, technology, and best practices. Participants include industrial hygienists, occupational health professionals, EHS specialists, safety professionals, risk management professionals, and others responsible for safety, health, and the environment at their organizations.

This event has expanded the virtual program to include online access to all live and pre-recorded sessions. To amplify your experience, they've also added the Virtual Expo and new networking opportunities.

Website:?https://www.aihceexp.org/?

Antea Group will be attending this event, we hope to see you there!

Environment+Energy Leader Virtual Energy Management Summit 2023

Date: July 19-20, 2023

Location: Virtual

Event Details: This annual Solutions Summit brings together top commercial and industrial decision-makers to create a unique collaborative learning experience. The Summit provides tangible, innovative solutions to the environment, energy and ESG challenges that companies face today-and what they may expect tomorrow. Pragmatic and candid discussions coupled with engaging facilitation allow attendees to share current challenges and learn how industry leaders are addressing similar issues.

Website: https://www.environmentalleader.com/summit/

SIWI WORLD WATER WEEK 2023

Dates: August?20-24, 2023

Location: Stockholm, Sweden, and Online

Event Details: For over 30 years, the Stockholm International Water Institute has organized World Water Week. This year, World Water Week 2023 is focused on innovation at a time of unprecedented challenges. The theme Seeds of Change: Innovative Solutions for a Water-Wise World invites us to rethink how we manage water. Which ideas, innovations, and governance systems will we need in a more unstable and water scarce world?

Website:? https://www.worldwaterweek.org/

VPPPA SAFETY+ NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM

Dates: September 17-20, 2023

Location: Orlando, FL

Event Details: For over 30 years, the VPPPA Safety + Symposium is the only national educational event for VPP worksites to achieve and maintain safety and health excellence. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to interact and directly learn from other safety professionals, industry leaders and federal agencies. Interaction with these safety professionals will help improve your company's safety program through educational seminars, round-table discussions, and collaboration with other safety professionals.

Website:? https://safety.vpppa.org/

SUSTAINABLE BRANDS: SB'23

Dates: October 16-19, 2023

Location: Town & Country, San Diego, CA

Event Details: Sustainable Brands '23 is a global event for regenerative brands and leaders. This year's focus is Recenter & Accelerate: Find a unique mix of inspiration, thought leadership, unparalleled community, and connections.

Website: https://events.sustainablebrands.com/conferences/sustainablebrands/

2023?NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL CONGRESS & EXPO

Dates: October 20-26, 2023

Location: New Orleans, LA

Event Details: For more than 100 years, safety, health and environmental professionals have turned to the world's largest annual safety event for industry-leading technology, education, networking opportunities and the tried-and-true products and services needed to stay at the forefront and remain competitive within the industry.

Come together to share experiences and make connections with others at the forefront of the industry

Learn new ways of doing business while earning CEUs

Explore the latest safety innovations and solutions driving our industry to save lives, from the workplace to anyplace.

Website:? https://congress.nsc.org/NSC2023/Public/Content.aspx?ID=7388

FORUM23:?NAEM EHS & SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT FORUM

Dates: October?24-27, 2023

Location: Cleveland, OH

Event Details: NAEM's EHS & Sustainability Management Forum is the largest annual gathering for environment, health and safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) decision-makers. Join your peers from leading companies, get exposed to new ideas, and come away energized and ready to implement what you've learned.

Website:? https://www.naem.org/events/read/2023/10/24/conferences/2023-ehs-sustainability-management-forum

Antea Group will be attending this event, we hope to see you there!

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738848/EHS-Sustainability-Conferences-You-Dont-Want-To-Miss-in-2023